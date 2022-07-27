Medical students march to the Zócalo demanding security

To demand measures that guarantee a social service and Decent jobdoctors and medical students marched peacefully this Wednesday towards the capital socket. “We save lives in exchange for ours being taken from us,” they said.

“After Eric’s murder, we asked the federal government to respect our human rightsno longer as doctors, but as people with the right to life”, asked Claudia Miranda, a graduate of the Medicine career from the UNAM.

The demonstrators carried banners with slogans such as “My family is expecting a graduate, not a corpse” and “I studied to save lives, not to have mine taken away from me”, in the face of complaints of unsafety in which the medical union works.

Between stops to make roll calls with the names of doctors and doctors murdered, and testimonies of violence during his social service, advanced on Paseo de la Reforma avenue.

They wrote a petition that they hope will reach the hands of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“Our families expect doctors, not corpses.” This is how the protest of medical students is carried out, to demand security. Video: Berenice Fregoso / EL UNIVERSAL pic.twitter.com/SS1DQv3fQZ – The Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) July 27, 2022

Medical intern murdered

On the afternoon of July 15, the intern doctor Eric Andrade Ramírez was murdered in the community of El Salto, municipality of Pueblo Nuevo, in Durango.

Eric Andrade Ramírez was 24 years old and was murdered when he was treating two people for alleged intoxication due to the consumption of psychotropic substances.

The state attorney general, Daniel Rocha, reported according to the first investigations, the young doctor was killed when he was treating two people for intoxication and ruled out that the motive for the murder has to do with a personal situation with the doctor or with the union, but it was, according to what witnesses have recounted, a consequence of the aggressions of the two people who were being treated.

The Durango prosecutor commented that those involved in the lawsuit “were taken to attend to them, first by nursing staff and later by Dr. Eric himself, who at the time of channeling and medical care, people in their state of intoxication, they start arguing among themselves. Later one takes out a firearm.

Read also: From Debanhi to Luz Raquel: implausible opinions in cases of crimes against women

Subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

ardm