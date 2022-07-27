Marvel wants Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and successor to Nicolas Cage

There were so many Marvel announcements during San Diego Comic-Con that many news went unnoticed and did not begin to leave their mark until days later. It is the case of the possible Ghost Rider’s return to the big screen, a role for which Kevin Feige seems to have found the perfect actor. The president of Marvel Studios was asked about Ryan Gosling’s words in which he claimed to want to bring the character to life and attentive to Feige’s response. Can you be more forceful?

“If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider There’s nothing more to speak of. Ryan is amazing. I would love to find a place for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Feige said. “But if right now he’s dressed as Ken for Venice Beach and it has more press than the blockbusters that premiere this weekend! Is incredible”.

With the Venice Beach thing, the CEO of Marvel Studios refers to the images of Ryan Gosling as Ken for barbie movie that he is recording with Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) and that will be released in the summer of next year, its release date coinciding with Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan. In any case, Gosling had sounded strong to play Richard Rider (better known as Nova, his superhero name) in a project about the Nova Corps with the creators of Moon Knight. However, the actor himself came out to deny the rumors and say precisely that, that he would like to play Ghost Rider. And having made Drive, the title of the movie (or Disney+ series, whatever) would be crystal clear, right? We give it to Feige. riding. So, no more.

Nicolas Cage, an unbeatable predecessor

The return of Ghost Rider would mean that Gosling would take the relief to Nicolas Cage, who gave us two unforgettable adaptations of the hero in 2007 (Ghost Rider) and 2012 (Spirit of Vengeance). With a 4 and a 3.3 respectively on FilmAffinity, these two jewels of the seventh art they deserve a marathon revival in case the character returns and Marvel better canonize them and put them inside MCU Phase -1. Unmissable if you have some time this weekend. You will not regret or remember us (or our mothers).

Whether or not the Feige-Gosling shuffleboard materializes, Comic-Con has left us with much more cloth to cut, like everyone else. Calendar of movies and series of Marvel Phase 5or confirmation of the return of Fantastic Four as the first film of Phase 6to which is added Netflix’s Daredevil Returns with a continuation for Disney +. It seems that the post-Thanos depression is over at the Stan Lee factory and the company hits the accelerator again.