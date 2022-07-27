Lamar Odom says ex-wife Khloe Kardashian “could have yelled at him” for second child

Ads

What could it have been? In the wake of Khloé Kardashian’s dramatic revelation that she is expecting a second child from Tristan Thompson, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has come forward with an unusual offer.

“Oh, [Tristan] have you been caught cheating again? And will they have another baby? ” the 42-year-old former NBA player told Page Six on Tuesday, July 26, when asked about the founder of Good American, 38. “He could have yelled at me about it.”

Earlier this month, the Kardashians star confirmed that she and the 31-year-old Canadian are having a second child together via a surrogate. The former couple, who dated from time to time from 2016 to 2021, already shares 4-year-old daughter True. Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a representative of the Hulu personality told Us Weekly on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family ”.

A month after the baby was conceived, Thompson welcomed her third child, son Theo, with Maralee Nichols. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was sued for child support by Nichols, 31, who claimed in court documents that the duo conceived Theo, now 7 months old, in March 2021. At the time, Thompson had still a relationship with the former guest Kocktails With Khloé.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and True. Courtesy of Tristan Thompson / Instagram

During The Kardashians’ first season finale in June, author Strong Looks Better Naked claimed she discovered Thompson’s infidelity and paternity lawsuit when audiences did.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would not be doing it. But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a heads up before the rest of the world? he said in the episode. “It’s just another slap in the face. It is humiliating. I’m embarassed.”

The Revenge Body alum had previously been married to Odom from September 2009 to December 2016. Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, but as the split was being finalized, the New York native was hospitalized after a overdosed in 2015. The reality star withdrew her divorce so she could make medical decisions on her ex’s behalf and finalized their separation after her recovery.

Earlier this year, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told us he is “fond” of the way his ex-wife cared for him during his medical emergency.

“When I came out of the coma, she took care of me,” he recalled in February. “I’m talking about a woman who wiped my butt when I couldn’t do it myself. So, I love her for it. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as me ”.

