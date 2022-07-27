Lamar Odom: Khloé Kardashian “could have yelled at me” for another child

Ads

More on: lamar odom Lamar Odom reveals which of his famous exes he would like to date again Khloé Kardashian’s dating story: All her boyfriends and ex-husband Lamar Odom “probably could” take hallucinogenic drugs again for Lamar Odom treatment got a Kobe Bryant face tattoo after dreaming about it on ‘CBB’

Lamar Odom hasn’t finished shooting with Khloé Kardashian.

In an exclusive video obtained by Page Six, the former Los Angeles Lakers star reacted to the news that his ex-wife is expecting her second child via surrogate with fellow NBA player Tristan Thompson. She told a reporter that she would gladly help Kardashian expand his family because of his former traitor if he asked her.

“He could have yelled at me for it,” joked Odom, 42, as he approached La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., On Tuesday.

Despite the shadow cast on Thompson, 31, Odom admitted that he exhibited less than perfect behavior during his marriage to Kardashian, 38.

Struggles with substance abuse and infidelity were just some of the problems that ultimately led them to finalize their divorce in 2016.

Unfortunately, Thompson further humiliated Kardashian with his own transgressions, one of which led to him having a son while still with the founder of Good American.

“He could have yelled at me for it,” Odom said of his ex who wanted another child.

MEGA

“He could have yelled at me for it,” Odom said of his ex who wanted another child.

MEGA

Ad Up Next Close Brad Pitt “went out” and “lived his best life” years after Angelina Jolie split The actor, who has been legally declared single by his “Mr…. 2

View presentation

Back Continue Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Flipboard WhatsApp Click to email this message to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to copy URL Advertising July 27, 2022

The news of the date came after model Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the athlete in December 2021.

â € œKhloÃ © and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal broke. At that point, Khloé was just like, “I’ll do it myself,” an insider told Page Six.

Kardashian has had a tumultuous love life for the past decade. GC images

Odom hinted that he wanted a second chance with Kardashian in a February episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

â € œWhen I married KhloÃ ©, there were so many things I did wrong when it came to that relationship. If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back, ”she said during an honest confessional.

Odom previously admitted that he wanted another chance with the reality star. Kevin Mazur

â € œIt was never my intention to harm her. But my mind and my head weren’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself.â €

Odom continued: â € œI did not treat that good woman well. I will do my best [to reconnect with her].â €

Ads