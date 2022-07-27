Kylie Minogue and Shakira shine at Cannes 2022

D.for a while we had lost track of them. Kylie Minogue And Shakira, unforgotten pop stars from the 2000s, return to shine on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet – and no, that’s not a way of saying. The two singers took to the field at the 75th edition of the Festival on May 25, on the occasion of the premiere of the film by Baz Luhrmann. And on the red carpet of Elviswhich if not, have made themselves heard thanks to notes… brilliant.

Not only the Maneskins, who conquered the Croisette with sparkling suits. The premiere of the most rock film of Cannes 2022 shone precisely for the return of the two divas of music. On the one hand, the Australian singer and actress, 54 years old on May 28thin jewelry Bulgarians; on the other the bursting Colombian star, 45, in designer jewelery Chopard. The golden uvula protagonists of the eighth evening.

Kylie Minogue’s emeralds

For the first, the last album, a re-issue of the previous one, dates back to 2021, with the release of the single A Second to Midnight. A return to the record that made her famous in the golden years of Can’t Get you Out of My Head (2001) – and in fact, at the Festival, he announced the release of an upcoming remix of the hit. But today that Kylie also delights in acting and plowing the red carpet, it is Love at First Sight for his necklace: a collier from the High Jewelery collection Bulgarians Eden the Garden of Wondersin diamonds and emeralds.

On the other hand, the maxi and showy necklace is one of the trends strongest in terms of jewelry launched by this Festival.

His name, Spring in Eden: iThe exclusive piece in fact evokes spring in Rome, thanks to over 45 carats of emeralds and almost 76 carats of diamonds that frame the central Colombian gem of 13.06 carats – matched to his eyes. The call of light on the hands, thanks to thering High Jewelery in platinum with 1 5.00 carat emerald cut diamond and 2 0.44 carat tapered cut diamonds.

Shakira’s diamonds

Shakira’s return to the spotlight, on the other hand, was at least predictable. If the last disk El Dorado dates back to 2017, with the duet Happy you the pop star is preparing to win over Latin dance fans together with Rauw Alejandro this summer.

In Cannes 2022, however, the singer shines on precious notes. Around the neck, one platinum necklace with 62.1 carats of diamonds by heart; on the fingers, visible on the gloves, a 1-carat white gold ring with diamonds, one of which is 8.48-carat from the Chopard High Jewelery collection.

Different styles – not just musical

Two different styles – not just musical -. On the other hand, the dress chosen to enhance the jewels is very similar: for Kylie Minoguea diva look with the mermaid dress with transparent bustier and visible boning by Versace Fall Winter 2022/2023 (combined with sandals Rene Caovilla Ellabrita).

For the singer of Waka Waka (2010) a 1940s diva outfit, thanks to the signature mermaid dress with a wide slit Monot. Experience nostalgia effect: brilliantly outdated.

