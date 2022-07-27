Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon Barker, 18, raises concern after sharing creepy late-night photo

KOURTNEY’s stepson, Landon Barker, 18, sparked concern after sharing a late night photo.

The young model went to her Instagram Stories around 5am local time to post a selfie in the dark.

Although the photo was somewhat unclear, it appears he was intimidated with his new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, 18.

The couple looked straight at the camera for the mysterious photo.

Landon then followed this up by re-sharing a photo from Charli’s account showing them kissing.

She raised the camera in front of the bathroom mirror for a selfie as the young lovers closed their lips with Landon’s arms around her waist.

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

It seems the young model is a bit of a night owl because it’s not the first time he’s sharing an unexpected night post.

Last month, he wrote a long cryptic message telling his followers, “People close to you can tell you they’re okay when they’re really not and you’ll never know until it’s too late.”

She added: “Please, please, please, just spread love.

“No need to spread hatred, be kind to each other, live only once.”

Likewise, his sister Alabama, 16, shared a strange post in the middle of the night earlier this week.

The Pretty Little Thing brand ambassador shared her stories on Instagram and shared a snapshot from a recent photo shoot.

In the accompanying text, he strangely asked his followers to “spam comments for a follow up”.

Alabama then uploaded the same photo to his profile and added the caption: “He might stumble upon my finsta (fake Instagram).

“You can’t follow me.”

FAMOUS FAMILY

Landon and Alabama are the children of Travis, 46, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, 47.

The teens were introduced to Kardashian fans when the Blink-182 star started dating Kourtney, 43, in 2021.

The rocker’s son recently teamed up with fast-paced fashion label boohooMAN to give his name to a range of punk-inspired jackets, pants and suits.

Landon and Alabama are often seen on a family outing with father and stepmother Kourtney, who shares three young children with her ex Scott Disick, 39.

