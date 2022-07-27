Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, “copies” Travis Barker’s rock style during a family outing together in Los Angeles

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s daughter Penelope followed in the footsteps of her stepfather Travis Barker with her fashion choices.

She was spotted wearing a gothic band The Cure T-shirt on a recent family outing.

Ten-year-old Penelope seems to be admiring the Blink-182 drummer and his punk style.

Pictured alongside her mother Kourtney, 43, and stepfather Travis, 46, the pre-teen wore a black The Cure graphic tee that she paired with beige sweatpants and a matching hoodie.

The three were seen running errands in their hometown of Calabasas.

Penelope was holding hands with Kourtney, who wore leggings, a long-sleeved shirt, and a baseball cap, all in black.

Graphic tee lover Travis meanwhile sported a top by rapper Ice Cube, which he paired with baggy shorts and Vans sneakers.

They were seen stopping by a dermatologist’s office before heading to the upscale Erewhon grocery store for lunch.

It is not the first time that Penelope is inspired by Travis’ unmistakable style.

She even dyed her hair a bright red to give herself an edgy look just like the tattooed star, who is now teaching her stepdaughter to play drums.

FAMILY ISSUES

Penelope is one of three children Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick, 39, along with Mason, 12, and Reign, seven.

Travis’s two sons from his previous marriage, 16-year-old Alabama and 18-year-old Landon, also share their father’s taste for style.

Since her relationship with the musician has blossomed, Kourtney’s clothing choices have shifted towards goth and punk fashion.

PAINT IT BLACK

She is often spotted in black latex, fishnets and group shirts.

Poosh’s founder showed a “funeral” look during Portofino’s wedding weekend with Travis in May.

However, many fans miss Kourtney’s old style before she started dating her rock star husband.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was formerly known for her “colorful” and “fun” outfits.

Some Kardashian fanatics have begged her to bring back her old vibrant look.

But that doesn’t seem to stop Kourtney, who continues to dress just like a rock star and flaunts her impressive figure on social media.

Newlyweds are also known for their heavy handheld, making out on the red carpet and on the Hulu show The Kardashians.

