Kourtney Kardashian shares new photos from court wedding with Travis Barker

Ads

More on: kourtney kardashian Khloe Kardashian “still loves” dad Tristan Thompson despite betrayal Kourtney Kardashian denies Kylie Jenner engagement rumors from Mason Kourtney fake account Kardashian takes off bikini and more star shots Lizzo wants to “get in the way by ”Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s PDA

Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos from her court wedding to Travis Barker in May.

The “Kardashians” star posted a series of birthday photos for her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, as she was “one of only two guests” they had at their Santa Barbara, California, wedding.

The first two photos showed Kardashian, 43, and her grandmother, 88, cheering flutes of champagne in a restaurant, with Kardashian in her custom short Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress and matching veil.

In a third shot, MJ, Kardashian, Barker and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, posed together for a photo outside the courthouse, where they held their legal ceremony on May 15th.

A fourth photo also showed the four of them posing together, but Barker, 46, kissed his wife on the side of her head as she stared straight at the camera.

Kardashian shared intimate photos for her grandmother’s birthday as she was one of two guests with her on the special day.

Kurtneykardash / Instagram

Kardashian shared intimate photos for her grandmother’s birthday as she was one of two guests with her on the special day.

Kurtneykardash / Instagram

Ad Up Next Close The first ever Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix boosted the local economy by $ 350 million As previously reported by Page Six, celebrities flocked to Miami for… 2

View presentation

Back Continue Share: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Flipboard WhatsApp Click to email this message to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to copy URL Advertising July 27, 2022

The fifth and final photo did not include MJ, but instead showed Barker and Kardashian putting pen to paper and signing what appears to be a marriage license.

“I’m so glad you could be one of the only two guests we had when we legally got married, I will always remember this day and night with you,” Kardashian captioned the celebratory Instagram post on Tuesday.

The couple had already had two other wedding ceremonies, but this one made their marriage official.kourtneykardash / Instagram

At the time, Kardashian posted several black and white photos of the intimate ceremony on social media, writing with them: “Til death do us part.”

The lovebirds may have kept the guest list for two people for their legal wedding, but they went all out for their ceremony in Portofino, Italy on May 22.

The couple got married in a lavish Italian ceremony the following week.

At the lavish ceremony, Kardashian was flabbergasted with another custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress and famous guests included Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and musician Machine Gun Kelly. The famous Kardashian family was also present.

The couple began dating in October 2020 after being longtime friends. After a year of dating, the Blink 182 drummer proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, California, they fled after the 64th Grammy Awards six months later in a fake ceremony in Las Vegas.

Kardashian and Barker started dating in October 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.GC Images

A month after the Italian ceremony, Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis. He recovered and returned to the studio earlier this month.

The Grammy nominee shares two children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his ex stepdaughter Atiana, 23. Kardashian also has three children he shares with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

Ads