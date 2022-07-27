Kourtney Kardashian Releases Another Important Clue She Is Pregnant With Travis Barker’s Baby In New Revealing Photo

KOURTNEY Kardashian has left another important clue that she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby in an eloquent new image.

The star was spotted covering her baby bump while wearing an oversized jacket.

Kourtney, 43, took to Instagram to share a shot of herself in her latest dress.

She wore a huge oversized brown and black patterned jacket to cover her navel.

Later, the star posted another video featuring an oversized dress.

Kourtney posed in a glittery black skeleton jumpsuit and modeled a sparkly bag.

In the boomerang, Kourtney posed by crossing her arms over her stomach and holding the bag in front of her stomach.

The star skillfully covered up any signs a bump might show.

THE CHILD’S FEVER

Kourtney got everyone talking the other day when she re-posted an old photo of her sister Khloe touching her baby bump.

She exclaimed, “Omg” before tagging her younger sister Khloe, 38, on the slide.

The star shared the snap that resurfaced on a Kar-Jenner fan account.

The throwback photo was taken when Khloe and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan changed into matching velvet suits after Good American founder Lamar Odom’s wedding in 2009.

After a whirlwind marriage, Lamar and Khloe officially divorced in 2016.

Although Kourtney shared an old photo from when she was pregnant it made fans wonder if the star was leaving hints.

BREAD CRUMBS FOR CHILDREN?

Earlier this month, Kourtney dropped another tip that she might be looking forward to in a new video.

In the clip, the mother of three wore a white printed T-shirt overlaid with an open black knit skirt and pink boots.

She accessorized with sheer black gloves, a silver chain belt and chunky necklaces.

Kourtney filmed herself walking in her dress, before lowering the camera and placing her hand on her stomach.

Fans also noted that Kourtney posted many old photos of herself.

THE FIGHT OF KOURTNEY

In the family’s new reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Poosh founder’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to get pregnant with a fourth child.

In the last episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

As she sat down to lunch with 32-year-old Steph Shepherd, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day.”

Steph looked worried as she asked, “Why?”

Kourtney replied: “To make babies”.

She and Travis also shared their struggles openly as Kourtney tried to conceive through IVF.

Kourt has three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven, with his ex Scott Disick.

As for Travis, he also has two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

