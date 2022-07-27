Kourtney Kardashian “in tears” after a serious accident at her $ 9 million mansion that “ruined” part of her home

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared photos of an unfortunate accident that “ruined” something in his sprawling $ 9 million mansion.

The reality star gave fans a glimpse into the tragic moment through her Instagram stories.

5

Kourtney, 43, kicked off her Tuesday morning with a serious accident, documenting the drama on her Instagram story.

He took a photo of a white carpet in his $ 9 million mansion that was stained with syrup.

“Syrup on the carpet”, reads its caption.

The Kardashians star included several crying emojis, suggesting she was upset by the incident.

It is not clear who spilled the syrup or how it happened.

Hours earlier, however, the mom of three posted a photo of her son Reign Disick eating a Mickey Mouse-shaped breakfast food that looked like a pancake or waffle maker.

The star often displays glimpses of her home, although she generally looks near-perfect in those photos.

Stepdaughter Alabama Barker also shares many looks around the house, which Kourtney now shares with Travis Barker.

Most read in Entertainment

Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer got married in May after about a year together.

MAKE IT SEE

Earlier this week, Travis ‘daughter took fans to Kourtney and Travis’ luxurious dining room.

The teenager posted a video of her walking into the room with a giant table that can easily seat ten people.

The table decor follows a simple black and white pattern.

A variety of dishes are placed in the center of the table, allowing for a choice of meal.

Alabama is heard saying, “He’s so cute!”

He also tagged Chef K, Kardashian’s personal chef, with the caption: “Family dinner”.

The chef also added her Instagram photos of some of the dishes she prepared for the famous family.

Chef K typically creates gluten-free and meat-free meals, as Kourtney and Travis are both vegans.

Kourtney also posted a series of close-ups of the family dinner on Instagram.

That’s not even all the glimpses of the huge house he gave fans.

ELECTION DAY

Earlier this month, Alabama showed off the huge pool and outdoor space at the home of her father Travis and stepmother Kourtney.

She took her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot as she reclined in a lounge chair overlooking the water.

She made sure to include her legs in the photo, which were wet from taking a dip in the pool.

In the background, fans could spot the beautiful resort-style courtyard, complete with palm trees and a gazebo with outdoor furniture.

Alabama titled its post with a timestamp of “17:13”.

The rocker’s daughter sparked concern among fans this week after sharing yet another bizarre message on her social media.

A month before his pool posts, Travis himself showed off the outdoor space.

He showed off the gorgeous pool, which sits among the tranquil trees and patio of his resort-style home.

Fans could spot a giant inflatable double slide, which the rocker had recently added,

5

5