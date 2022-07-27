Kourtney Kardashian Gives A Rare Look Inside A $ 9 Million Mansion In New Photos After Famous Family Was Banged “Deaf”

KOURTNEY Kardashian took a rare look inside his $ 9 million mansion in new photos after the famous family was slammed as “deaf”.

Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 24, have both been criticized recently for being “out of touch” as they continue to spend wildly and flaunt their wealth.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted the photo from inside her $ 9 million home on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Kourtney’s youngest son, seven-year-old Reign, is having breakfast later in the morning from the comfort of the floor.

Kourtney, 43, shares Reign, as does her eldest son Mason, 12, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

The image shows Poosh founder’s younger dinner on Mickey Mouse pancakes as his mother decorated the still with a heart-shaped emoji.

Kourtney later shared the unfortunate results of the breakfast ashore when she posted a photo of an accidental spill.

He took a picture of his syrup-stained white carpet.

Its caption said “syrup on the carpet”. her followed by several crying emojis, suggesting that she was upset by the accident.

It is unclear whether Reign or his mother are to blame or simply how the spill happened, as the mother of three did not go into details.

The Los Angeles native also gave fans a look at the outside of her Calabasas home when she shared a photo of Penelope and Reign riding outside on a mini-ATV.

Kourtney captured her brick and stone construction surrounded, if not covered, by lush greenery.

‘SO CUTE’

The Alabama Barker TV personality’s stepdaughter, who she now shares with Travis Barker, also shares looks inside the house.

Earlier this week, Alabama took fans to Kourtney and Travis’ luxurious dining room.

The teenager posted a video of her walking into the room with a giant table that can easily seat ten people.

The table decor follows a simple black and white pattern with a variety of dishes sitting in the center of the table, allowing for a choice of meal.

Alabama is heard saying, “He’s so cute!”

LOST SIGHT

As Kourtney and the crew continue to show off their $ 9 million mansion, Kim was targeted for taking a short flight on her expensive private jet.

On Tuesday, Kim shared her Instagram stories to share a meme about rising gas prices.

It reads: “Due to rising gasoline prices, a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub, he’s a man who makes smart financial decisions.”

Kim added an emoji crying while laughing to her post.

Fans aren’t amused, however, with many slamming it for the crack on Reddit.

One commentator joked: “Girl, you don’t think about gasoline prices .. you think about jet fuel prices.”

Another critic wrote: “The irony of this comes from an alleged billionaire who flaunts his wealth and money and constantly powers a private jet … it’s just so non-genuine.”

A third wrote: “It’s giving climate change is real.”

Someone else added: “Ummmmmmmm ……… .. are you trying to be recognizable?”

A fifth critic complained: “Kimberly, your family takes the jets for a 30-minute car ride, your ass doesn’t care or know about gas prices.”

In recent weeks, the Kardashians have been victims of their use of private jets.

FAST FLIGHT

In April, Kim suffered a backlash for choosing to take a 17-minute flight on her private jet, just 35 miles away.

Fans noted that the plane would produce an alarming 2 tons of CO2 emissions on that short trip.

According to online flight locatorsthe quick trip between two neighboring Southern California cities totaled about 145 gallons of jet fuel, costing $ 914.

On Reddit, fans were amazed that the Hulu star took such an environmentally damaging trip.

“From Camarillo to Van Nuys it takes 40-60 minutes by car,” wrote one person. “If he really needed to save that time, a helicopter would have been more than enough.”

“Flying is one of the absolute worst things you can do on the planet.

“Why aren’t people denouncing them for the impact they are having on the climate crisis?”

However, one fan had simply had enough: “I never want to see Kim EVER post anything about our climate. What a disgusting sight ”.

‘MY OR YOUR’

Sister Kylie has also been criticized for flaunting her wealth and ignoring climate issues after posting a photo of herself posing in front of private planes.

The drama began after she shared a black and white photo of herself and Travis Scott, 31, posing together.

The couple appears to be kissing in the photo, standing in front of two private jets and an expensive car.

The mother of two captioned the post: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”

Fans had a field day in the comments, criticizing the star for flaunting her wealth.

One commenter joked: “This post just called me poor,” while another joked: “Global warming who?”

Someone else joked: “Why do you have to flex like this? #poorlivesmatter “.

A fourth critical comment read: “Which aircraft should we pollute the earth today?”

