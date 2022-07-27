Kourtney Kardashian gets rid of anonymous hate accounts

Kourtney shares a tip with her followers on Instagram, directing her to all followers with a fake “no followers, always likes” account to speak negatively under her photos. How liberating is it to delete your fake Instagram account and live like your real life? She also says that she can deal with negative statements from these followers, as long as they do it on their own and not as a “nonexistent person”.

Kourtney’s famous Instagram friends react positively to her message. TikTokker is also famous for Addison Rae: “The most annoying thing in the world. As well as a waste of their precious time. This scion of Kardashian shares his story of him and writes that he agrees. “I also wanted to write that they could make better use of their time.”

Another friend of Kourtney’s wrote: ‘Or better yet, be a good person in this world? Even if we are dealing with one hater at a time. very funny.’ Behind this too is the reality star:One hater after another honey!“