Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on handheld during a romantic getaway: photo

Everyone loved it! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying their time as newlyweds by returning to a significant place in their relationship.

The lovebirds were spotted taking a stroll on the beach during a mini romantic getaway at the Rosewood Miramar resort on Sunday, July 24, the same place the two got engaged in October last year.

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 41, held hands and sported matching sunglasses as they walked the streets of Montecito, California all day. Poosh’s founder wore a neon green silk long dress and black hoodie with knee-high boots, while the Blink-182 drummer wore an all-black suit that featured his signature tattoos.

Later in the day, the two looked happy in love as they kissed on the sand, smiling and looking at the people on the beach.

The PDA-filled vacation comes a day after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “stronger than ever” following Barker’s health scare, noting that the two are “really enjoying this. new phase of newlyweds “and have been” inseparable from marriage. “

The insider also revealed that the Meet the Barkers alum was completely “focused on his health” after his battle with pancreatitis and “couldn’t have anyone better by his side” during his recovery. Kardashian is “the best support and always takes care of him,” the insider said, adding, “she cares deeply about him.”

Earlier this month, Barker revealed he had “developed excruciating pain” after undergoing routine endoscopy with The Kardashians star in late June. A source told us at the time that the owner of DASH was “di [Barker’s] side ”for the entire 72 hour stay.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which sadly damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram at the time. “This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better ”.

Kardashian, for her part, wrote her own statement reflecting on how “thankful” she was to “God for healing my husband” and the “overwhelming outpouring of love and support” she had received from family and friends.

Before Barker’s health scare, the musician and alum from Keeping Up With the Kardashians were enjoying a summer of love and relaxation after getting married in three separate ceremonies earlier this spring, concluding the celebrations with a sumptuous feast in Portofonio, Italy in June.

The couple’s third marriage was a full family affair. In attendance were the children of Kardashian Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who he shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as the children of Barker Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, (who he shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, Moakler’s daughter from her marriage to Oscar De La Hoya. The reality TV star’s famed family also took part in the evening, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showing up in their best couture.

