Kim Kardashian was criticized as “ignorant” for “disgusting” tweet that reappeared about her children’s appearance

KARDASHIAN fans criticized Kim for a resurfaced tweet about her children’s appearance.

Kim, 41, posted a comment on her children’s skin color.

The Hulu star wrote: “Mom, do you want some coffee? I, yes, please mom, how do you take it? Me, half coffee half milk “

“Just make it the color of what my son would be.”

The tweet was released in September 2012, around the time her first child was conceived with ex-husband Kanye West, 44.

Kim’s eldest daughter North, 9, was born on June 15, 2013.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joke hasn’t aged well on social media and has resurfaced bringing more anger to the reality star.

A fan replied: “A biracial child is not new, but a human life. Grow “.

Another asked: “Was it supposed to be fun?”

A third wrote: “@Kim Kardashian sensitivity to skin color and / or race #Disappointed“

Others thought it was Kim who dropped a clue about her pregnancy at the time.

“YOU’RE PREGNANT!!!!????” wrote a fan.

“Hmmm … are you trying to tell us something O_o?” she wrote another

Kim and Kanye share four children together: North, nine; Holy, you are; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

ACCUSATIONS OF BLACK FISHING

This isn’t the first time Kim has appeared insensitive to other races and cultures.

Kim has been accused of appropriating black culture or “black peach” in her style over the years.

She was scolded in the spring for appearing darker than usual while attending the Mark Twain Price For American Humor in Washington.

Kim sported a heavy tan while wearing a sequined black dress overnight.

The reality star – whose late father Rob was Armenian – sat next to her boyfriend Pete, 28, in the audience at the Kennedy Center.

Critics have flooded social media to accuse tycoon SKIMS of blackfishing, which refers to someone pretending to be black or mixed-race, using hairdressing and makeup tools.

Journalist Wanna Thompson created the term and described it as “White public figures, influencers and the like [who] do everything in their power to appear black. “

In March, she was criticized for her “out of control” tan during a dinner date with Pete.

In 2017, Kim was accused of black peach in a KKW Beauty commercial, but reacted by calling her critics “so toxic”.

“I did a photo shoot for the first launch of my KKW beauty sticks and we really wanted them moody. I was really tanned. I wanted to show the outline, ”Kim said in a revisited KUWTK clip.

“The photos got a little darker than me,” she continued when a photo of her from the shoot appeared.

“There were some people online who said I was doing ‘blackface’ and that the photos were inappropriate.”

The video was cut to people on the Internet tweeting about Kim’s photos.

“The internet world is so toxic. And I feel like people are just waiting for you to make a mistake, just to point it out, ”she said.

