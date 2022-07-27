Kim Kardashian shares similar photos comparing Chicago and Kendall Jenner

Ads

Model in the making?

Kim Kardashian re-posted side-by-side photos of her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago, and her sister Kendall Jenner via her Instagram Stories on Monday, to show fans how much the little girl looks like her aunt.

Although the creator of KKW Beauty, 41, didn’t comment on the comparison photos, she tagged Jenner, 26, to make sure the model saw.

In social media upload, Chicago stared directly at the camera during the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card photo shoot in December 2021, while the creator of 818 Tequila delivered the same intense eye contact in a separate image.

However, many have turned to Twitter to deny the similarity of family members.

“People see what they want to see because they don’t see it, they don’t look like it at all,” wrote one user, with another adding: “It doesn’t look like it at all.”

A third fan tweeted in defense of the comparison: “I don’t even look like my mother, I look like my aunt. It’s not otherworldly to look like members of the extended family.

When the famous family’s Christmas card dropped last year, some of Kardashian’s Instagram followers predicted that Chicago would follow in her aunt’s footsteps.

Chicago made headlines for staring directly at the camera during the shooting of the family’s December 2021 Christmas card.

“Chicago is coming for Aunt Kendall’s job,” commented one person in the 2021 post. Another joked, “Chicago is natural! Watch out Kendall! “

Kardashian, who is also the mother of North, 9, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, spoke to Jimmy Fallon in June about the Chicago personality.

Earlier this year, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that Chicago loves “everything pink”. kimkardashian / Instagram

The little girl is a “born artist,” makeup mogul said during an appearance on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last month, reflecting on a recent dance recital during which Chicago “loved everyone cheering” for her. .

Two months earlier, Skims’ creator had called her youngest daughter a “little princess” while meeting Ellen DeGeneres.

“Anything princess, anything feminine girl – that’s her,” Kardashian explained.

