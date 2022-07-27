Kim Kardashian accused of ‘photoshopping’ grandma’s wrinkles MJ: ‘Why does grandma look younger?’

Kim Kardashian cannot escape accusations of massive “Photoshop failures”, making alterations so visible to her figure and face in photos that they seem unrealistic. While the reality star has received repeated criticism for her “altered” images of her on Twitter and Instagram, this time she’s in hot water not for photoshopping, but for her grandmother!

The Kardashians took to social media on Tuesday, July 26 to wish their grandmother her birthday, expressing their love for her. Kim posted a series of photos of herself and her grandmother from different eras of their lives on her Instagram page. She captioned the photo series with “Queen MJ turned 88 today! Grandma, I’m so grateful to have you as someone to look up to and I love you so much ”. However, some fans noted that compared to the rest of the set, the first photo, possibly the most recent photo, looked a bit more refined and retouched.

“Do you think Grandma Kardashian did some work? Just a casual question. Compared to the family, it seems quite natural ”. That single post in an online chat room sparked a barrage of responses. One person replied, “Yes, I think it’s natural, but Kim definitely photoshopped it” and another replied, “There is a 99.999999% chance that this photo is photoshopped.”

Another user hypothetically asked: “Why does the grandmother look younger now than in the photo 20 years ago?” also posting a laughing emoji. And one person clearly said, cutting out any “implied” jabs, “it blurred MJ’s wrinkles.

Momager Kris, 66, was the first to start celebrating her mother, Mary Jo Shannon’s birthday, in a gratitude post on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful mom MJ!” Kris, 66, has subtitled a series of photos of herself and her mother. “You are my best friend, my heart and my hero! Thank you for everything you have done for me and for every single memory we have created together! ” She added: “I thank God for the blessing of having you as my mother and I am so grateful for all we have been through together and for the family we have built. I love you more than you will ever know mom !! Xoxo “

Kris’s post was shared by daughter Kendall Jenner on her Instagram story, specifically a photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner as children next to her grandmother. In honor of MJ, Kourtney Kardashian added her birthday post, which was chock full of images of her from her first official wedding to Travis Barker. “My special grandmother, sweet, chic, sophisticated, intelligent and wonderful. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️, ”wrote Kourtney. “So happy that you can be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

MJ has a secret Instagram account

Even though MJ isn’t on social media frequently enough to share posts, Kim, 41, previously revealed that MJ has a secret account. In 2020, she posted on Instagram: “My grandmother has a creepy IG account to see what we’re up to.” Kris, her children and their children of hers adore MJ as a member of the family despite the fact that she does not appear often in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Audiences love her for her openness, her dry humor and her generosity.

MJ has worked as a model, entrepreneur and “teacher of good manners”. In 1980 you opened Shannon & Company, a children’s store. She is also a cancer survivor twice, having received a “clear” after receiving a diagnosis of colon and breast cancer in her life.

