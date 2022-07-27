Khloe Kardashian makes a rude gesture after fans think she BLOCKED Tristan Thompson away from home while visiting with True

KHLOE Kardashian made a rude gesture after fans think he locked Tristan Thompson out of the house during a visit with their daughter True.

Tristan, 31, posted a photo with Four-year-old True of the visit on his Instagram Story.

Khloe, 38, shared the image of the vulgar gesture in her Instagram Stories as well.

On Tuesday, the founder of Good American posted a series of glitter-themed images on her account.

The first is a photo of the ocean climbing a beach, the sea foam at its edge glistening as if there are diamonds trapped beneath the surface.

The second depicts a pair of hands, closed as if to symbolize prayer, throwing a handful of glitter into the air.

The next image, NSFW, shows the bust of a woman dressed in nothing but a sparkly fishnet dress and a white fur boa.

The last photo, the one suggested by Kardashian fans is aimed at Tristan, portrays a glittering metallic hand with the middle finger firmly pointing to the sky.

The photos were posted on the same day Khloe’s ex was visiting her daughter, leading many fans to believe the gesture was a message for the NBA striker.

Kardashian fans on Reddit reposted Tristan’s Instagram Story post of the visit.

The photo shows Tristan showing a broad smile while wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and holding his daughter True.

Real smiles at the camera and she lays down with dad on an outdoor trampoline.

A Redditor asked, “Is this the same springboard that took that picture with Khloe and True?”

Another person expressed a similar concern, asking “Why are they always lying on that d ** n trampoline.”

A third fan replied, “He’s probably not allowed into the house” with a laughing emoji.

While a fourth person said: “I hope it is so lol”

A conspiracy fan commented, “Maybe he took a lot of photos at once and [is] publishing them weeks later to make it look like [like] he is with his children ”.

TOGETHER AGAIN?

Some fans think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is back with Tristan after the Chicago Bull posted the new trampoline photo.

Tristan jumped into his Instagram story by keeping his future eldest son with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan are having a baby through a surrogate.

A statement from Khloé’s representative, obtained from E! News said: “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.”

In the photo, the 31-year-old lays down on a trampoline as everyone smiles with daughter True.

She wears a blue Louis Vuitton-style pajama buttoned up while the baby is dressed in pink.

She captioned Tuesday’s photo, “My Princess” with a heart, a prayer, and a crown emoji.

THE FANS WEIGH

The photo bounced on Reddit where fans immediately thought this was a sign that the two were not giving up.

Both he and Khloe have just spent weeks on holiday, Khloe in Italy and Tristan with an “army of models” in France and Greece.

Needless to say, fans were blown away by her sweet shot.

One wrote: “Is it the same springboard that took that picture with Khloe and True?”

Another replied: “I bet it is!”

In fact, he posted a similar photo of all three on what appeared to be the same springboard in December before his paternity scandal erupted.

Tristan appeared to have returned to that previous position in a different outfit, which many even claimed was Khloe’s “home”.

“Has the basket finally returned home?” accused another.

As a fifth put it, “Those are clearly the pajamas she’s wearing. I could be wrong… but I’m convinced Khloe has no intention of letting this man go.

“Continuing to sleep at little mom Klo’s house,” they added.

“It is clear that he did it. It comes and goes when you want.

“He always has a backup phone plan if he can’t find a random girl,” they added harshly.

“He knows he’s not going anywhere and can come back at any time.”

Tristan also shared a photo this weekend of one of his other sons, Prince, aged five, after a wild time celebrating in Europe, so he appears to be back in the United States.

