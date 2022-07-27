Kevin Hart Believes Dwayne Johnson Wanted to Kill Him During the Tortilla Challenge | Cinema

The couple of friends and colleagues Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart will soon return to the big screen as voice actors for DC League of Super-Petsthe animated film written by John Whittington And Jared Stern arriving in our rooms in September.

And Hart in a recent interview on the Jimmy Fallon show revealed a peculiar thought. The actor said he was convinced that Dwayne Johnson wanted to kill him during the Tortilla Challenge for a video on TikTok for the promotion of the animated film.

“I think he wanted to kill me. Sometimes I think he wants to hurt me “ stated the actor during the show.

You can see the video of the interview at the top of the page.

The plot of the movie:

In "DC League of Super-Pets", the unlikely best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince an improvised group of pets consisting of Ace the Hound, MP the Puffy Pig, Merton the Turtle and Chip the Squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him save. superheroes.

SOURCE: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon