Keanu Reeves is running for a “Batman” live-action movie: “Maybe when they need a bigger one” | TV and Show

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves will be the voice of the Dark Knight in “DC League of Super-Pets” (“DC League of Super-Pets”), an animated film that debuts this weekend in Chile.

Keanu Reevesthe actor who will give voice to Batman in the next animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets” (“DC League of Super-Pets”), did not hide his desire to play the nocturnal hero in a film with flesh and blood characters .

In dialogue with Extra, Reeves acknowledged that “it has always been a dream” play the Dark Knight. “(Robert) Pattinson has Batman right now, and he’s doing amazing. Maybe in the future. Maybe when they need a bigger Batman.”said.

In “DC League of Super-Pets”, which debuts this Thursday in Chilean theatersthe former Neo of “The Matrix” shared the cast with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

“I have a small role in this movie, a small cameo. But just being a part of a project that Johnson and Kevin Hart are a part of is amazing. And I got to play Batman,” he summed up.

In addition to the trio, the cast also includes the voices of Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna.

“DC League of Super-Pets” is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script of the first. Johnson and Stern are producing alongside Patricia Hicks, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are the executive producers.

This is the synopsis that DC Comics published about their new adventure: “In the DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable friends, share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis side by side.”

“When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince the herd of refugees (“Ace the hound”, “PB the potbellied pig”, “Merton the turtle” and “Chip the squirre”) to master his new powers and help him rescue the superheroes.”

Stern defined the film to the Entertainment Weekly portal: “I wanted it to be a real threat, to feel like it was up to not only a dog movie, but a really serious superheroic threat, but also one that could only be solved by a group of pets.

“I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to say, ‘This was a great superhero movie and it had everything that I love in a superhero movie — it had good action and it was fun,’” she added.