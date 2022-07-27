Kate Winslet will star in The Palace, her new miniseries on HBO Max

MADRID, July 27. (CultureLeisure) –

After the hits both critics and audiences harvested with Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce, Kate Winslet strengthen your relationship with hbo max in The Palace, the new miniseries that he will star in and produce for the platform. Dramatic fiction will also have directed by Stephen Frearstwice nominated for an Oscar for The Swindlers, in 1991, and The Queen, in 2007.

Created by Will Tracywriter of Succession, The Palace is set in an authoritarian regime to narrate throughout a whole year the life in the palace and the fall from grace of some tyrannical leaders. The script will be carried out by Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

In addition, in June it came to light that the winner of the Oscar in 2009 for The reader would join forces with HBO Max again starring in and producing another dramatic miniseries. Is about Trustan adaptation of the homonymous and best-selling novel by Hernán Díaz about the role of wealth in American national identity and the myth of the ‘self-made’ man.

Thus, with The Palace, they would already be Four the projects that HBO Max signs with Winsletwhose two Emmys precisely they have the stamp of the streaming service: the first for his performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011and the second a decade later for the successful Mare of Easttown.

“We are honored to work with this incredibly talented group at The Palace. The idea that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frearstwo of the top leaders in our industry, collaborate to bringing to life Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient and dazzling scripts on HBO is a dream come true for us,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBO Max.