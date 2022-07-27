Kate Winslet will star in The Palace, her fourth project on HBO Max

It could be said, without much fear of being wrong, that Kate Winslet and HBO Max have found a gold mine in their collaborations. After starring in the miniseries of Mildred PierceWinslet returned with the successful Mare of Easttown.

The relationship will continue, as we told you a few weeks ago, with The Trust, the series about a finance tycoon who hires a writer to rewrite his past.

However, HBO Max and Kate Winslet are thirsty for prizes. As Collier collects, the actress will star in the next series The Palacea strong contender for awards season.

The Palace takes place, as its title suggests, inside a palace from which a group of tyrants rule with an iron fist. However, within a year, the iron grip of this group will be undermined and they will begin to lose control over the city surrounding the palace.

The series has been created by Will Tracyscreenwriter of Succession, and will be directed by Emmy and BAFTA winner, Stephen Frears.

Tracy will surround herself with an exciting team of writers made up of Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

Meanwhile, we will be able to see, more or less, Kate Winslet in Avatar: The sense of water, where the actress will be reunited with the director of Titanic, james cameron.

For now, HBO Max has not revealed tentative release dates for The Trust or The Palace. Taking into account that both have been recently announced, it is possible that they will arrive towards the end of 2023 or throughout 2024.

Winslet has, in addition to these, several projects on his agenda for the coming years, such as Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphinwhere he will lend a voice to Cupid, or the films read Y Fake!.

What do you think of the premise of The Palace? Do you think the HBO Max series with Kate Winslet smells like it’s going to hit awards season?