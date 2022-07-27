Kate Winslet to Star in The Palace, New Miniseries on HBO Max

DPA

After the success of both critics and audiences reaped with Mare of Easttown Y Mildred Pierce, Kate Winslet strengthen your relationship with hbo max in The Palace, the new miniseries that he will star in and produce for the platform. The dramatic fiction will also have the direction of Stephen Frears, twice nominated for an Oscar for the scammersin 1991, and The Queenin 2007.

Created by Will Tracy, screenwriter of Succession, The Palace It is situated in an authoritarian regime to narrate throughout a whole year the life in the palace and the fall from grace of some tyrannical leaders. The script will be carried out by Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngaryou Sarah Delappe.

Furthermore, in June it came to light that the Oscar winner in 2009 by The reader would join forces with hbo max starring in and producing another dramatic miniseries.

Is about Trust, an adaptation of Hernán Díaz’s best-selling novel of the same name about the role of wealth in American national identity and the myth of man ‘self-made’.

So with ThePalace, There would already be four projects that HBO Max signs with Winslet, whose two Emmy awards precisely have the stamp of the streaming service: the first for her performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011, and the second a decade later for the successful Mare of Easttown.

“We are honored to work with this incredibly talented group at The Palace. The idea that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s foremost leaders, collaborate to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prophetic and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBOMax.

