Kate Winslet to star in HBO’s new limited series ‘The Palace’

Kate Winslet poses for a photo with the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Mare Of Easttown” at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (REUTERS)

The forever female star of titanica, Kate Winsletis now preparing to portray a leading character in his fourth limited series with HBO, in the drama called The Palace. fiction that tells the story of a year in which within the palace walls of an authoritarian regime, everything begins to fall apart. L The above is all the information we have about its plot so far.

About, Francesca Orsy, Executive Vice President of Programming HBO, He expressed emotion with the following words: “We are honored to work with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace. The idea that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of the leading lights in our industry (who, surprisingly, have never collaborated before), are joining forces to bring to life the wildly original, prescient and dazzling scripts of Will Tracy in HBO it’s a dream come true for us.”

“Mare of Easttown”, Kate Winslet’s series consisting of seven episodes. Written and created by Brad Ingelsby. (HBO)

With ThePalace, the 46-year-old British actress would complete four audiovisual projects with the television platform owned by Warner Bros , whose two awards Emmy, fully have the stamp of the platform. The first for his performance in the miniseries Mildred Pierce (2011), directed by Todd Haynes and the second, ten years later for the triumphant story of Mare of Easttown, captained by Brad Ingeslby.

Regarding the third project, this will be for his participation in TheTrust, in which he will also be the protagonist. HBO announced about this production last June.

Mildred Pierce, 2011 drama directed by odd Haynes. (HBO)

In addition to playing the leading role in The Palace, Winslet she will also executive produce the miniseries. Your Creator Will Tracy he will also executive produce and showrunner. The same way, Stephen Frears is added to the executive and direct production group with Frank Rich. And other figures that make up the group of writers are Seth Reiss, Julie Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart Y Sarah Delappe.

As for your writer Tracyis known for writing and executive producing the hit HBO drama Succession. His other credits include Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Y The Onion News Networkwinning Emmys with them.

Kate Winslet is Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while trying to keep her personal life from falling apart. (HBO)

Kate Winslet She is also known for her seven Oscar nominations, where in addition to titanicainclude movies like Iris Y Little Kids. The actress won the Oscar for best actress for her work in the film The Reader in 2009.

