Kate Winslet rejoins HBO

This new miniseries marks the award-winning actress’s fourth collaboration with the platform

Kate Winslet continues her conquest with what will be her fourth miniseries on the platform. The Oscar and Emmy winner will star in ThePalace, a series about everything that happens in a year within an authoritarian regime that begins to crumble. Winslet will also executive produce the series.

The writer and executive producer of Succession, Will Tracyis the creator of The Palaceand the two-time Oscar nominee, Stephen Frears (The Queen, The Grifters) will be in charge of directing and executive producing. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart Y Sarah Delappe they will also write for the series.

“We are extremely honored to be able to work with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palacesaid the executive vice president of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, it’s a statement. “The idea that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of the leading lights guiding our industry (and who – surprisingly – had never collaborated until now), join forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient and dazzling scripts to life is a dream come true for us.”

Winslet previously starred in the lauded Mare of EasttownY Mildred Pierce. Also, she is linked to the other HBO miniseries, Trustbased on the homonymous novel by Hernan Diaz.

Díaz’s novel unfolds in four different voices and in four genres. The series follows a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life and is upset by the way he and his wife are portrayed. So he decides to hire a secretary to write a memoir in hopes of setting the record straight. She, however, realizes that the man is trying to rewrite history and his wife’s place in it.