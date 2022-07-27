Kate Winslet – Martin Cid Magazine

Kate Winslet is an English actress known for films such as titanica (1997), The Reader (2008) and Revolutionary Road (2009).

About Kate Winslet

Kate Elizabeth Winslet was born on October 5, 1975 in Reading (Berkshire, England, United Kingdom).

This talented actress made her film debut in 1991 in the television series, Dark Season 1991 and, at just 18 years old, he made his film debut with the film Heavenly Creatures and the following year he had an important role in Sense and Sensitivitywhich made james cameron noticed her and gave her the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in titanicabeside Leonardo Dicaprio.

Then, already with fame, fortune and glory, he dedicated himself to what he likes: making different films, of quality and, many of them, period films. He participated in Quills (2000) and Iris (2001).

He also participated in Finding Neverland (2004), Divergent (2014) and recently we have seen it in wonder-wheel (2017), ammonite (2020) and Mare of Easttown (2021).

He won the Oscar for The Reader in 2008, where it is impressive.

we loved it in Revolutionary Road (2009).

He’s going to do a new series for HBO called The Palacewhere he is also in charge of executive production.

