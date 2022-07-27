Kate Winslet already has a new series on HBO and is from the producers of ‘Succession’

If there are two words that guarantee success on television, those are Kate Winslet and HBO (now HBO Max). The actress and the network have collaborated together on two miniseries, Mildred Pierce Y Mare of Easttown, and in both cases they have emerged winners in all possible awards. Hence, HBO Max has not hesitated to have the British in its new great project, which it is preparing nothing less than together with the producers of its great current series, Succession.

The Palace will tell the story of a year within the palace walls of an authoritarian regime that begins to crumble. Winslet will also executive produce the series, also created and produced by the producer and screenwriter of Succession, Will Tracy, and that it is expected to have the direction of Stephen Frears (dangerous friendships). “The idea of ​​Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of the most prominent figures in our industry who have never collaborated before, joining forces is a dream come true for us,” said the executive vice president of HBO. Francesca Orsi.

Oddly enough, this is not the first new Winslet project with the platform. A few weeks ago it was announced that the actress was going to star in Trustan adaptation of the novel by Hernan Diaz about money, power and intimacy. Thus The Palace It will be his fourth project with the chain, although it is unknown which of the two will premiere before. What does seem clear is that HBO Max has found in her British actress the goose that lays her golden eggs and does not intend to let her escape from her. Will these new series garner as much praise and awards as Mare of Easttown?

