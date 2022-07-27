Kardashian fans SLAMO Kylie Jenner’s ring as “ugly and tacky” after mentioning she is secretly pregnant and engaged to Travis Scott

KARDASHIAN fans are calling Kylie Jenner’s ring “ugly and tacky” as they think she hinted that she is secretly pregnant and engaged to her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Fans are convinced that the couple again and again made the final commitment.

5

On Friday, Kylie, 24, posted a video on TikTok of Travis, 31, lying on his stomach and the couple curled up outdoors.

However, fans were thrilled when they spotted a ring on Kylie’s finger that convinced them that she is finally engaged.

The ring appeared small and delicate, with a circle-shaped jewel or stone in the center.

Fans took to her comments on TikTok and the Internet to discuss Kylie’s short video and latest accessory.

A fan asked: “Are you trying to show us something?”

Another wondered, “Ring on the wedding finger?”

A third asked excitedly, “Are you getting married?”

However, other fans were not fans of the ring design as they expressed their opinions.

Most read in Entertainment

One fan snapped: “I don’t care if it’s a ring she bought or a real engagement ring… it’s ugly anyway.”

A second commented: “It looks like something my 11-year-old girl would find in her friend’s sofa cushions.”

BERRY GREAT CLUE?

Fans have been convinced that, along with marriage tips, Kylie has dropped others that indicate she is already pregnant with her third child.

The latest clue fans have picked up is a short video she shared on TikTok of her assistant, Ariel, making a strawberry pie.

According to UC Davis Health System, California, strawberries are a super food for pregnancy.

The fruit is rich in vitamin C, which helps the baby’s development and also helps mom absorb the necessary amount of iron from food.

Strawberries are also a good source of carbohydrates, which give much needed instant energy.

Also this week, Kylie drove fans crazy when she responded to Travis’ new Instagram photo with a pregnant woman emoji.

Subtitled “I arrived in New York in a minute,” the post shows Travis leaning against a New York City office building wearing a vintage T-shirt and wearing a giant diamond chain.

The rapper displays his signature ground-eye pose while displaying his Big Apple shape.

Fans rushed to comment on the latest photo of the Astroworld artist, with many begging him to release his new album.

But he was perhaps the biggest fan of the successful producer whose commentary received the most attention.

Her little mom Kylie commented with a “tongue out” emoji followed by four “pregnant woman” emojis.

Kardashian fans online quickly reposted Travis’s shot along with Kylie’s comment to discuss the answer.

One asked, “Does this mean she’s pregnant again?”

A second person jokingly stated, “Kylie baby, you haven’t even introduced your second child.”

While a third commentator wrote: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they were pregnant again. It’s just about playing that game ”.

Another intervened: “Like, what does that mean! I’m stressed out… Also, can we just know the baby’s name formerly known as Wolf ?! “

Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis in February and has yet to confirm her son’s official name.

PARKING ASSAY

Fans believe they stumbled upon the name of Travis and Kylie’s son when they spotted a “clue” in a new TikTok video.

They publicly retracted their original name for their baby because it “didn’t look like him,” as he wrote on Instagram in March.

Since then, the couple have remained silent about the baby’s new name.

But The Kardashians star released a new TikTok on Saturday, July 23 that had strongly felt fans aren’t just an update to the garden variety.

She loved taking her five-month-old baby through a vegetable field and setting the quiet TikTok to ambient music.

Her boyfriend was tied to a forward-facing pouch as Kylie strolled.

It showed several grown vegetables, including tomatoes and eggs, but only showed one label for each item.

The only sign included said “Wise”.

In the comments, feverish fans thought he was softly rolling out the phonetically similar new name for Stormi’s younger brother, four.

“New name Sage !?” one wrote.

“Sage is quite common as a boy’s name,” commented another.

WEDDING PROGRAMS?

With all the clues about the pregnancy, fans are wondering if the couple are finally taking a step forward in their relationship as the Hulu star recently left a big clue that she’s getting married to Travis.

Kylie sparked rumors that she was engaged or married to Travis last week when fans uncovered what they claimed was the couple’s secret wedding registry.

They found a list called “Mother Goose and Cactus Jack Log”, filled with incredibly expensive items.

The registry was dated for a wedding on December 10, 2022.

Fans pointed out that Kylie’s four-year-old daughter Stormi often calls her Mother Goose and has used it herself in several posts.

Cactus Jack is Travis’ brand name for his merchandise.

5

5