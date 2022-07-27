Justin Bieber concert on Sunday, Viale Europa remains open

LUCCA – For the last event of the Summer Festival 2022 organized under the ramparts of the walls there will be some news concerning traffic and parking: unlike what is arranged for the Blanco concert, in this case the avenue will not be closed to traffic Europe.

As already happened on the occasion of the Zucchero and Blanco concerts at the former Balilla field, also for the Justin Bieber show, scheduled for Sunday 31 July as part of the Lucca Summer Festival billboard, a series of traffic changes will be triggered and to the stop in the concert area and in the surrounding areas.

Rest and parking areas. From 29 July to 2 August the Carducci car park will be reserved for the exclusive use of the organization of the concert and the sortie of the rampart of Santa Maria will be closed. Parking for residents will be free in the blue stalls of the designated areas, while the ban on transit in and around via Carrara will be in force. The rest and parking areas for spectators will be located at the station and surrounding areas, and at the Palatucci car park. The holders of Metro season tickets of the car parks occupied during the events will be able to park freely in the blue stalls of the area, with the exception of the historic center and the car parks in the structure, displaying the appropriate coupon.

Traffic closures. From 7.00 am on July 30, Viale Carducci will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, with the exception of pedestrian pass holders. The San Paolino sortie and the San Concordio pedestrian underpass will also be closed, which will be accessible until 8.30 pm for the handicapped. In the same period, the curtain of the walls will be closed. From 8.00 am on 31 July, Porta San Pietro will be closed to vehicular traffic, a ban on parking and transit in the prefiltration area from piazzale Risorgimento to via Montanara, a ban on parking in the station area and in viale Giusti. From 12.00 on 31 July a ban on transit in the area of ​​the station -viale Giusti will also be imposed.

