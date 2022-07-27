Juancho Hernangómez, the basketball player whom ‘Hustle’ turned into an NBA celebrity

Juancho Hernangómez has something like two lives, one before ‘Hustle’ and the other after the movie made by Netflixin which plays Bo Cruz, the co-star of a story that narrates the way in which this character fulfills his dream of playing in the NBA.

‘Hustle’, however, does not narrate the life of Hernangómez, although it does have certain aspects that link it to the script, such as the fact of living in Spain and crossing the Atlantic Ocean to fulfill the dream of reaching the NBA.

On June 3, 2022, ‘Hustle’ was released, starring Adam Sandler, and almost two months later it was announced that Hernangómez had been signed by the Toronto Raptors, for which the dream of reaching the NBA was fulfilled as in the movie, although Juancho, in reality, was already in the best basketball league in the world for a long time.

Who is Juancho Hernangomez?

Your real name is Juan Alberto Hernangomez Geuer and was born on September 28, 1995, in Madrid, Spain. His dream has always been in basketball, because her mother, Margarita, was a player and European champion in 1993, while his older brother, Willy, also plays professional basketball.

Before ‘Hustle’

However, as we said at the beginning, his life is divided into a before and after ‘Hustle’. He was previously a player for Estudiantes, a Spanish team located in Madrid and with which he played between 2014 and 2016, before making the leap to the NBA. He was chosen in the 15th pick of the NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets, with a guaranteed contract for two years, although he stayed in the franchise until 2020, the year in which his life, like millions of people’s, changed as a result of the pandemic.

In 2020 he left the Nuggets to become a basketball player. the Minnesota Timberwolves and until then he was known as just another player, without much fame or spotlight; unknown to many fans and even NBA players, largely because he chose to live like this.

Juancho does not like fame or social networks. “It is a mental requirement, there are athletes who are at a high level and have a very bad time”. However, in his destiny – or in the script – it was written that he would also have to be an actor, at least once in his life.

During and after ‘Hustle’

Juancho’s plans were not to be an actor, for which he rejected Netflix’s offers to do the casting for the movie he had in mind, however, the pandemic sent him home. A few days passed, and these turned into weeks and then months of confinement at homeso when a new offer came to do the casting, he ended up accepting, largely due to the encouragement of his sister.

The first casting was done from the cell phone and they accepted it. Then he did more “real” castings until he got in, after the player whom few knew became a celebrity and before the premiere of the film, like any actor, he had to give interviews. One after another.

“I don’t like interviews. If I could, I wouldn’t. I didn’t choose this celebrity life”, told El País, after an intense season, which included three teams in the NBA: Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazzwith whom he played the playoffs.

In the movie, the team in which he fulfills his dreams is the Philadelphia 76ers (Should it count as his sixth team?) and in this one he shares some scenes with other players like Seth Curry (Stephen’s brother), Luka Doncid and the iconic Shaquille O’Nealand although the film has received good reviews, he rules out making another film to avoid fame.

“I don’t like fame. If I could make movies and not be famous, I would choose him.”, at the same time that he made clear his intention to continue in the NBA. “I want to continue here, I don’t see myself returning to Europe yet”, and he fulfilled the promise by signing with the Raptors, the 2019 champion team of which only memories remain.

Will we ever see him with the 76ers to bring his reality closer to that of the ‘Hustle’ script.

