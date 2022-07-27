Join the Fortnite Refer a Friend Program Starting July 19

register in the refer a friend website with your Epic account. Invite up to five eligible friends via the Website (as described below) to play Fortnite together. Complete tasks in the game together. Earn rewards including Xander’s new outfit.

The programfrom Fortnite is back! Register together with your friends who meet the conditionsYou will get amazing in-game rewards if you complete tasks together until February 20th at 05:59 CET. Here’s how to get started:

Once you have registered and logged into the Refer a Friend website, “Referrers” can invite friends (“Referrals”) to earn points by playing Fortnite together. To be eligible for the Referral program, you must have played less than two hours in Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build queues (for example, solo, duos, trios, or squads) in the last 30 days prior to receiving the reward. invitation.

Referrers and Referrers can earn points as indicated in the registration page of the program. To earn points, you can play a Fortnite match together, get eliminations in Battle Royale or Zero Build, or level up your Fortnite account. If you participate in the program as a referrer, later you will not be able to participate as a referrer (and vice versa).





Both referrals and referrers must be friends in the game to be able to participate in this program. Only referrers need to be registered on the program website, but referrers can register if they wish so they can check their own progress.

Follow the challenges and keep an eye on the progress in the refer a friend website until you meet the challenge objectives. Once you meet a goal, the referrer and the referred will receive their associated reward. For example, completing the final challenge, which requires both Referrers and Referrers to level up their Fortnite accounts 60 Career Levels, will unlock the Xander’s costume.

Please note that while Referrers can enter up to five different Referrals, each entrant (either Referred or Referring) can only earn each reward once.