Jennifer Lopez turns 53. The storm breaks out on the choice of Mrs. Affleck – Culture & Shows

Birthday amid the controversy over the new one Mrs. Affleck: Jennifer Lopezin full honeymoon with the new consort Ben Afflecktoday celebrated his 53 years oldthe wedding ring on her finger, while the photos of the paparazzi immortalized kisses and tender caresses in the most romantic city in the world: Paris.

Puerto Rican from the Bronx and influencer ahead of time, JLo crowned her dream of love last weekend, twenty years after her first love story with new husband Ben Affleck. But to upset the happiness of the singer and actress at the halfway point of the fourth marriage was the choice announced to the 219 million followers of her newsletter “On the Jlo” which from now on would be called Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, here is the wedding dress with Ben Affleck

JLo becomes JAff? Initially gone unnoticed, the star’s decision to change hers last name with that of her husband she left many women baffled: “A submission. A gesture that does not say ‘I pair with him’ as much as ‘I belong to him'”. In a difficult time for feminism in America, Jennifer Lopez’s choice is “particularly daunting”, she wrote in the New York Times novelist Jennifer Weiner who says the inevitable reference is to Gilead’s The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood, the dystopian theocracy in which reproductive women like the protagonist June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss) took the name of the Commander to whom they were enslaved: “OfFred” or “DiFred”.

In the Use in fact, the majority of women do this: only 20 percent, according to a 2015 analysis in the Times column The Upshot, continue to keep their surname after marriage. 80 percent assume instead that of the husband, with a gesture that according to Weiner has its roots in the system of patriarchy and the medieval laws in which, for all legal purposes, a wife lost any individual identity at the moment of marriage. In the United States, however, until the 1970s, at least in some states, married women had to use their husband’s surname to vote, obtain a passport or credit card. Meanwhile, regardless of the controversy, JLo celebrates with his Ben: after arriving on a private jet, dinner in Le Matignan near the Champs-Élysées, two hours on a park bench frolicking like Peynet’s sweethearts, then shopping in the Marais with their respective children and a stop at the Musee d’Orsay. But gestures matter. Names confer identity. For Rachael Robnett, a psychologist at the University of Nevada, “JLo’s choice reflects the greater status and power of men in relationships and in society.” Imagine for a moment if Ben Affleck had chosen to call himself Lopez: “People consider taking the husband’s surname a nice tradition,” said Robnett. “But power is at stake. And power matters.”