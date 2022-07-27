It’s time to talk about the true relevance of Brendan Fraser’s physical change

brendan fraser come back and in style. The actor who immortalized the cinematic innocence of an era with hits like California Man, George of the Jungle either The Mummy, has left us all speechless with his impressive transformation The Whale, his first film as a leading man in ten years. Fraser, 53, has reappeared in our lives through the first promotional image of the film directed by Darren Aronofsky, turned into a 600 pound man, obese and depressed.

However, once the shock of seeing it again and with such a radical change was overcome, It is time to talk about the true relevance that this simple image could hide, to the surprise of many.

Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ (A24)

The Whale It is the first film by the director of Black Swan since the premiere of Mother! in 2017, an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name that revolves around a man living with obesity and struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Sadie Sink. She is best known for the role of Max from stranger things.

But don’t let her transformation fool you. Although Brendan Fraser has been wearing a different look for a long time than the muscular George or the adventurous Rick O’Connell of The Mummy, corpulent and with extra kilos in some projects, in this case he wears a prosthesis to complete the necessary look (according to indiewire).

The company A24 revealed the first image of The Whale as part of the announcement of its imminent premiere at the Venice Film Festival -held from August 31 to September 10-, where it will compete in the Official Section. We are talking about a contest that each year serves as a starting signal for the awards season, where the pools begin and the actors who win prizes start their way to the next installment of the Oscars. To put ourselves in a situation we can remember the conversation that generated Mother! in the 2017 edition, where although it did not win, the mixed reception made us all have it on our radar. Like Black Swan in 2010 with the award to Mila Kunis for best young actress and the five consequent nominations achieved at the Oscars, including best picture (although only Natalie Portman won for best actress). EITHER The fighter in 2008 where Aronofsky took home the Golden Lion (Best Picture) and two Oscar nominations later, putting Mickey Rourke back in the spotlight after a long season had been missing from the public’s radar.

Without going any further, last year films and performances that later became favorites in the pools for the Academy Awards, such as the power of the dog or Penelope Cruz for parallel mothers. The 2020 edition was marked by Nomadland, Oscar winner later. Or the case of joker in 2019. That is, who wins in Venice does not go unnoticed in the awards season.

And that could be the case with Brendan Fraser. The mere fact that the film participates in the official competition already allows it to have a foot in the pools. Second, that it is a feature film by a director who generates as much expectation for his visual power as Darren Aronofsky, allows him to be present in the moviegoer conversation more than ever in his career. And third, because it is his first job as a protagonist in a long time and the first example of the cinematographic rebirth that he is cooking, already generates enough desire to discover it.

Moreover, Brendan himself let us know that it is an interpretation that could hit the mark. “They’ll be something they haven’t seen beforesaid about The Whale last year to Unilad. “That’s really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and dressing room were extensive, seamless, cumbersome. It’s certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done, but I don’t want to be shy… I know it’s going to make a lasting impression.“.

We cannot deny that Brendan Fraser knew how to earn a special place in the collective imagination of all of us who lived through the cinema of the 90s. He never took advantage of his fame to make himself more noticeable than necessary, nor did we experience scandals, allowing it to be recorded in the collective imagination for those characters among innocent, adventurous, friendly and with a special charm, of his greatest successes. And that is why it is one of the actors that the networks celebrate every time we know something about their projects. Because there is interest in seeing him in action, above all, in seeing him succeed. A desire that increased even more when Brendan confessed to the world the sad reasons that led him to move away from Hollywood.

In an interview to GQ Granted in 2018, he said that personal problems, the physical destruction of his body due to action movies and sexual harassment made a dent in his life for a long time. She told that she suffered so much pain rolling the mummy 3 wearing ice packs under his locker room, undergoing various surgeries, in and out of hospitals for nearly seven years. In turn, she confessed that she spent a bad decade between the divorce, the death of her mother and the adaptation to a new life. Although the most shocking revelation, and that turned the world, was the one he made against the former president of the Golden Globes, Philip Berk, pointing out that he allegedly touched his buttocks inappropriately. He said that that event made him move away and seclude himself, which was the last straw that “led him to choose oblivion”.

But time passed and Brendan found his way back. The truth is that it has been cooking something special for a long time. A kind of ‘come back‘ like the one Matthew McConaughey starred in with Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, a far cry from blockbusters and commercial films without dramatic depth, and closer to personal exploration and interpretive challenge. Some already call it the ‘Brenaissance’. Like ‘McConaissance’, that play on words between a name and the term ‘renaissance’.

This revival began on television with a masterful performance as a sinister cop in the third season of The Affair (2016). And it continued in other series like Trust (2018) from HBO. But now the big thing is coming. Because in addition to The Whale We will also see him in 2023 alongside Leonardo DiCaprio under the orders of Martin Scorsese in one of the most anticipated dramas of next year, killers of the flower moon, In addition to having joined the trend of superhero movies as a villain in Batgirl.

But that before passing through Venice could be the stepping stone that elevates all this work definitively. Because if he gets the critics talking and if he were to win the Volpi Cup for best actor, then the ‘frasermania’ will skyrocket. You just have to see the affection that the public displays towards him on social networks to imagine with total certainty the frenzy that could engulf his figure. If he makes a splash at this festival or wins him or the film, it could be the start of his path to the Oscars. And who would have guessed that Brendan Fraser, the guy from The Mummy disappeared from stardom two decades ago, could undertake such a journey. Without a doubt, it would be the big surprise of the year beyond the radical change or the physical transformation.

