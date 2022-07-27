It seems to me or the actresses of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sold us the motorcycle with that idyllic friendship

“They are two women who have been part of my heart for more than 20 years.” so described drew Barrymore a Lucy Liu Y Cameron Diaz when he received them at the debut of his talk show in September 2020. What’s more, he talked about all the moments they had shared together -since “important” a “little ones” Y “casual”- as a symbol of the “royal friendship” that unites them since they filmed Charlie’s Angels in 2000. “The reason we’re such good friends is because it’s real, and we go through real things together. It’s not a Hollywood fairy tale.” he sentenced, making it clear to the whole world that the relationship was still intact.

However, something is not right. Because Lucy Liu’s last words seem to unravel this whole speech.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 1: Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu at the Lucy Liu Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on May 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)

As is well known by the moviegoing community, Cameron Diaz announced that he was retiring from acting in 2018 to focus on his personal life. Four years after the release of his latest films (Sex Tape: Something happens in the cloud, There are not two without three either Annie, all from 2014), decided to focus on herself, her family and personal projects. She repeated ad nauseam that it was not in her plans to return to acting and she publicly celebrated the stability she had found by shedding the most superficial layers of the business. She said it so many times, repeating the same speech, that she ended up boring us, leaving us cold when she recently announced that she would be back in front of the cameras in a movie for Netflix.

What I mean by this is that her early retirement made headlines all over the world, she talked about it herself on her Instagram, Youtube videos and interviews. Nevertheless, Lucy Liu wasn’t even aware.

“I didn’t even know that [Cameron] I was out of business.” said to Entertainment Tonight after passing through the San Diego Comic-Con where he joined the panel dedicated to Shazam! Fury of the gods. “In my heart she is always here” he added. Sorry? That he did not know that Cameron Diaz retired from acting in 2018 when he aired it to the four winds for active and passive? When, according to Drew Barrymore, do they have a “real friendship”, sharing together “important moments” of their lives?

Well, it is not understood. Since Charlie’s Angels and its sequel three years later were box office successes, all three have raved about each other. They have always given us to understand that they share an unbreakable friendship to the point that Barrymore said that they had supported Lucy Liu when the actress had problems with Bill Murray on the set. And in the aforementioned interview, when Drew Barrymore kicked off his talk-show in the midst of a pandemic, he made it clear. He spoke of a real friendship that lasted far from the spotlight and in which they share key moments of their lives. However, Lucy Liu makes me wonder if they have sold us the bike.

I don’t know about you, but deciding to leave your profession to focus on other facets of life seems to me to be something that falls under the spectrum of “important moments” that are shared with loved ones and close friends. If they were as close as they made us believe, then they would talk about life, projects, work, how your day was, etc. So how would you not know that Cameron Diaz spends his days at home or doing things that have nothing to do with the movies? Namely, Didn’t it catch your attention that the actress launched a wine company and take eight years, neither more nor less, without shooting or premiering a film?

Something tells me they’ve sold us the bike. That perhaps they maintain sporadic contact but do not share a friendship as “real” as the one they wanted us to believe or, perhaps, life led them to distance themselves. Things that happen when commitments and routine get in the way. Because while Drew and Cameron often post photos together on their social networks and define themselves as “best friends” in the descriptions, Lucy hardly ever appears in those same profiles. And that she didn’t know such an important decision from a “friend”, eight years after her last jobs and with a radical life change, only suggests to me that they don’t talk as deeply as “good friends” would, as Drew Barrymore described them. .

In the end, showing themselves as inseparable friends in their public reappearances keeps the flame of Charlie’s Angels, whose third installment has always been in the air. Who knows… but something does not close.

