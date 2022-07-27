It can only go in 4 teams. And one is in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and there are currently four teams left to sign him. There is also a Serie A club ready to take advantage of the excellent relations with Jorge Mendes.

Someone defines it as ambition, others want to continue to feel important and fit despite its 37 years. But the fact is that what is perceived by the environment of the Manchester United towards Cristiano Ronaldo it is none of that. The player’s imposition of not wanting to take part in the retirement and subsequently in the tour of the Red Devils coached this year by Ten Hag, officially for family reasons, was seen almost as a lack of respect on the part of the English club.

The Portuguese is not making a good impression at the moment, it is fair to say. He wants to leave United due to the club’s non-participation in the next one Champions League and he would also have been irritated by the company’s decision cut players’ salaries by 25% precisely because of this lack of access to the most important European club competition. And in the meantime, United has always reiterated that they do not want to sell it.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first training day of the season at Manchester United.

It must be said that Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns well 25 million per season. A considerable amount that the British are willing to pay him again next year despite his willingness to leave. The absence from the retreat, away from the team, allowed him to look around.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to half of Europe: two teams have already refused him

There has been talk of Jorge Mendes very busy looking for a solution to the player that would make him completely satisfied from all points of view. The conditions were clear: to play the Champions League with the minimum sacrifice to a reduction in his salary. Last condition necessary to meet the needs of the clubs that would like to buy it. There has been talk of PSG, Real and Barcelona but in Spain ‘AS’ speaks above all of the only ones 4 options remained to the player at the moment: in Italy there is the Naples. “Atlético, Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern are the four teams in which the Portuguese star could land to leave United” they write from Spain.

The four competing teams ready to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as indicated by AS.

It could be the sensational shot of Aurelio De Laurentiis, what the Neapolitan fans expect to also cancel the disappointment for the contemporary sales of Ospina, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Mertens and Insigne: in short, a good part of the old guard. The Spanish newspaper speaks precisely of Napoli’s desire to want Cristiano Ronaldo having also already communicated to the Portuguese champion the intention to sign him and make him an icon of the club, as Diego Armando Maradona was then. The blue president has a great friendship with Jorge Mendes and is willing to bet a lot on the current Manchester United striker.

However, it is still necessary to understand how the question relating above all to the rich engagement of CR7 will be resolved, who at most would be willing to give up 30% of his salary in order to return to Italy and play the Champions League. Napoli do not usually make purchases of this caliber, it is not in the philosophy of the club.

De Laurentiis’ politics is quite well known and therefore it seems quite difficult that this can happen right now. But the market is unpredictable and even the Dybala blow to Rome shows how true this reflection is. Already in 2018 the parties had discussed it but nothing more was done. At the moment, however, in addition to Napoli, the other three teams still in contention to buy the player are: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not take part in the first weeks of Manchester United’s retirement.

The blues also already had a deal with him in early summer since Todd Boehly, owner of the English club, after meeting Mendes, he was basically in agreement on everything before coming up against the contrary ideas of Tuchel who was annoyed by the possibility of bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to London. That’s why he didn’t do anything with it anymore. The Bavarians instead had, unlike the Blues, the green light from the coach Julian Nagelsmann who considered him perfect for the post Lewandowski, but instead the German management did not consider him in line with the club’s policy due to his 37 years. In fact, Bayern are known to invest heavily in young people.

At the moment, however, Atletico seems to be the most concrete solution a social campaign by Colchoneros fans who would not want Cristiano Ronaldo on the other side of Madrid after the unhappy past with the public in recent seasons. The unequivocal gestures in response to Simeone in a double Juventus-Atletico and the tensions at the Wanda Metropolitano are famous.

However, the Argentine coach seems to have put away the hatchet by accepting the club’s proposal to sign him. But even in this case it will be necessary to make some transfers before throwing headlong into the Portuguese. Napoli is a sort of ‘intruder’ in this auction for the player. Mendes will be instrumental in this business. And if Dybala brought 10 thousand Giallorossi fans to Eur for the presentation of him, we do not even imagine what could happen in Naples if Cristiano Ronaldo really were to wear the blue jersey of the Neapolitans …