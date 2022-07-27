International artists who met Darío Gómez

There is mourning in music since yesterday, after 7 at night, when Colombia learned of the sad departure of the great popular music singer, Dario Gomez. And it is that unexpectedly he suffered a sudden collapse in his home.

This immediately became news on social networks and the media that since yesterday have been giving great coverage to the death of the artist. But it has been the pampering artists of national and international stature who have also shown their pain at the departure of the popular singer.

That is why from his Instagram account those moments of the singer have been highlighted and have begun to circulate, when he shared the stage with music greats, but also those moments in various places in the country and the world in which he coincided with great personalities. who did not hesitate to talk and leave the photo for the memory.

One of them is Frank Martínez, who interviewed him at the time, and shared great situations with the popular singer, so he decided to leave it as a memory on his social networks where he assured that he had been very happy in the interview and that he wanted a lot success for him.





It is worth noting that Frank Martínez also shared the image upon learning of the tragedy that had happened with Darío Gómez. And he was not the only one because Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe are also part of the indelible gallery of memories left by maestro Darío Gómez on his Instagram account.

In the image you can see the couple of singers and husbands, accompanied by the artist, all three very happy to be able to share with him at that moment where both let him know their admiration. And it is that both Jessi and Paola feel guided by the musical career of Darío Gómez.

And not only them, but also Pipe Bueno, Jeison Jiménez and other musical artists who shared with him in videos, in collaborations and that he highlighted in his Instagram photos.

an international hug

One of the photos that stands out the most in the profile of the teacher Darío Gómez is the one that was taken several years ago with Sofia Vergara, and he also let it be known how happy he was at that moment, and more than one did not hesitate to let him know that they were both great. references in music and national and international performance.

Eddy Herrera was also part of the personalities with whom the great Darío Gómez decided to pose for his networks after sharing the stage and also a pleasant conversation that captivated all the followers who thought they even proposed that they join for a musical meeting.

Natalia Paris is also in the networks of the teacher Darío Gómez and that day he let it be known how well accompanied he was and how happy he had been. And it is that without a doubt the teacher in his networks left joy, good music and also beautiful moments that he enjoyed in his musical career, because many of the images that he also shared happened several years ago with great artists, just like him. .