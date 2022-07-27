Injured for a couple of weeks during pre-season with Wolverhampton

Raul Jimenez seeks to arrive in the best possible way both to the next season, and to Qatar 2022 and he has shown it in the best way by scoring in the friendly match the wolverhampton before him Besiktas; however, the Mexican ended the game injured and will be out for a couple of weeks.

“Unfortunately, Raul Jimenez suffered knee and adductor injuries during the game against Besiktas,” said wolverhampton from networks. “None of them are considered very serious but the recovery will last a few weeks,” the English club said.

“Raul left the match against Besiktas after stretching to receive the ball and felt something in his knee and groin. Scans reveal that he has sustained a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee and a minor adductor strain. Neither of the two injuries is very serious, but he is expected to be out for several weeks, ”said inside the club.

The national attacker jumped onto the field as a starter and only 15 minutes were enough for him to be present on the scoreboard. Jimenez He put intense pressure on the Turkish team’s goalkeeper and this caused him to steal the ball and manage to define an open goal.

