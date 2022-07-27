In Marvel style, “The Gray Man” will expand its universe with a sequel, with everything and Ryan Gosling included

A week after it premieredThe Gray Man”, has become one of the contents of Netflix most demanded, for which the streaming platform is already preparing a franchise of the action movie, in which they have contemplated a school and a spin-off. The participation of Ryan Gosling It is already more than insured!

With a budget of 200 million dollars -according to “Variety”- “The Gray Man” has been very well received by the audience, so the film’s screenwriter, Stephen McFeely, is already working on the script for the second part. .

In a statement, the film’s directors – Joe and Anthony Russo – expressed how happy they were that the public liked the film: “The audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are very grateful for the enthusiasm that fans around the world have had for this film.”

In the Marvel style, the Russo brothers, before knowing the success of their project, had already thought about expanding the story of “The Gray Man”, since it is full of characters about whom there is still much to tell and to deepen. One of those is Court Gentry, the role played by Ryan Gosling, who is already confirmed to work on the sequel.

“With so many amazing characters in the film, we had always intended for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is ​​announcing a sequel with Ryan,” they said. However, they did not give details if another of the actors in the cast will return for the second installment.

This film is based on the eponymous book series by Mark Greaney, in which a CIA agent is hunted while he is on the run from an assassin, greedy for riches and fortune, after uncovering corrupt secrets about his superior.

Despite the fact that the film has received public applause, film critics have been a little more severe with the production, since they assure that the film lacks a plot and is conceived for the sole purpose of entertaining.

