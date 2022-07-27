Il Corsport: In the Europe of football that counts Cristiano Ronaldo is less attractive than Scamacca

Dotto’s editorial. “Nobody wants it. His Brazilian namesake has a fifth of his statistical numbers but is ten times more celebrated by his colleagues and by the masses “

The Corriere dello Sport, signed by Giancarlo Dotto, dedicates a long and interesting editorial to the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion, who would like to escape Manchester United out of the Champions League, is defined as a “prisoner of himself”. In essence, Dotto writes that nobody wants him: the Atletico fans (not even in the photograph), Tuchel at Chelsea, the Bayern managers. Cr7 even warmed the Roma fans (although it was bullshit). There is no mention of Real Madrid (which «the phenomenon already has it: Benzema) and Barcelona. Only a few Arab sheiks remained to want it, but “Cristiano continues to have an exaggerated idea of ​​himself and therefore despises the idea of ​​ending up being a luxury poodle in the sheikh’s gardens”.

These days in the Europe of football that matters, Gianluca Scamacca is more attractive than Cristiano Ronaldo. The point is that the world around is beginning to ask questions that have nothing to do only with the age and disproportionate engagement of the Madeiran star. Sacrilege? Iconoclasm? Yet another fall of the gods? Not really. The real question is: why the Portuguese despite the inhuman evidence of his numbers has never really won a place in the Pantheon of divine footballers? Of the Messi today, of the Maradona, of the Crujffs and of the Pelé yesterday, not to mention his Brazilian namesake, the Phenomenon, which will have perhaps a fifth of its statistical numbers but ten times more celebrated by his colleagues even before the masses. idolatrous.

Football changes – concludes Dotto – but a thing will never change: it will always be the enterprise of a group, never of an individual. Ronaldo carries with him, and not from today, the annoying idea of ​​a corporate player, a brand player, devoted to his cause and not to that of his club.