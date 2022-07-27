“I was left in the middle of a shootout”: Medical student tells of experience in the mountains – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The terror of insecurity and violence that exists in the highlands of Chihuahua scourged the dreams of one of the many medical students, who wanted to do her social service in a rural place, as she had every intention of putting her knowledge into practice. and help people who do not have access to health care.

The now resident doctor, who for security reasons preferred to remain anonymous, while speaking to El Heraldo de Juárez, the nightmare she experienced while performing her social service in the town of San José Babícora in the Municipality of Gómez Farías.

Your dream job turned into a nightmare

When the UACJ notified her of the place where she would do her social service, the student was very happy, because her first intention as a doctor was to help people with limited resources who do not have the means to receive medical care, she even would have liked to work there .

Upon arriving at the medical unit, the first instructions she received were not to interact with people, not to go out at night, in case armed people entered the place, hide, and if they found her and took her away, do not put up any resistance, since the they would return and even with extra money.

After eight months, listening to criminal events, the doctor never imagined that she would experience those acts of violence.

“On any given day we heard that people from La Martha were coming, that they were going to shoot and that was when we were left in the middle of terror,” he said.

The shooting that she experienced began at 10:00 at night until 6:00 in the morning of the next day, all that time she and four students listened to the shell casings that bumped into the walls, in the windows and the sparks of fire. plus.

To protect themselves, they lay down on the floor of the room, they only heard how the bullets rumbled through the tree basins, the explosions of the shell casings impacted on the windows, ceiling and walls, they even heard such loud noises that they thought they were grenades. and they would destroy the house where they lived.

“At that time I did not know if I was going to get out alive, I was afraid, between the shooting we began to delete messages from the cell phone so that they would not relate us to people from the town or if something happened to us, they would not extort money from our parents, “he said. .

He thought he wouldn’t survive

Although they thought they would not make it out alive, their instinct made them plan ways to escape, meanwhile, chaos took hold of them, as some lost their calm, began to scream and cry, hyperventilate, on the other hand, other students were in shock without fear movement.

At midnight, the detonations stopped for a moment, however, the noise of the criminals was clearly heard celebrating their victory with narcocorridos at full volume in their trucks.

Although they thought that everything was over, at 3:00 in the morning, they heard criminals wanting to open the gate, when they least expected, they were already inside the patio where they lived.

“When they entered the patio, they were already setting fire to the house from the side, we realized that the smoke was reaching us, we were suffocating, I was putting a blanket at the entrance of the door so as not to drown, but at that moment they saw me the subjects who entered, I told my colleagues, on the count of three, run and hide in the bathroom,” he recalled.

In the morning they only heard a ring of a truck collecting bodies, isolated detonations were also heard as coups de grâce or to finish off.

After the first hours of the end of the shooting, the five students requested a permit to flee, since they had been warned that the criminals would take the roads and there would be more shootings.

“We did not feel safe, supported, or accompanied by anyone from the secretariat, this leaving was organized by us, when we were on the road you could see the burned police units and the entire road was covered with bullet casings, until we saw the Millennium Threshold we feel safe,” said the doctor, who finally finished her social service in a town near Delicias.