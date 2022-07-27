“I don’t sign that for you”: Carlos Sainz refused to autograph this team’s shirt

After a great performance at the French Grand Prix where he climbed 14 positions and finished in fifth place, Carlos Sainz prepares for the last race before the break. The next stop will be Hungary, without penalties for his power unit, the Spanish rider will be able to show all the speed that could be seen in Le Castellet and fight for the top positions. In this context, the 27-year-old driver trains at the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello and a few days ago he starred in a particular scene with an admirer where he refused to autograph his jersey.

Carlos Sainz He was born close to the engines because of his father’s career in the Rally. Although motorsports is the activity in which he excels the most, it is not his only passion. The Spanish pilot has declared on multiple occasions his love for football and, more specifically, for Real Madrid. Chili does not hide his admiration for the colors and together with Fernando Alonso they try to turn the entire grill into Merengues.

Sainz and his merengue uniform in the F1 paddock.

In the last few hours, a video came to light on the Tik Tok social network that quickly went viral. In the clip, the Tifosi are seen waiting for Carlos Sainz outside Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy, to get his autograph. Nevertheless, one of the admirers wanted the 27-year-old runner’s signature on a Barcelona shirt, Real Madrid’s historic rival. Sainz did not hesitate and bluntly told him: “I do not sign that for you.” Laughing, he drove away with his car and answered a “Strength, Barca” with a “Strength, Ferrari”.

When football mixes with F1

In the run-up to the Monaco Grand Prix, which was played on May 29 and where Carlos finished second behind Checo Pérez, Real Madrid played one of its most important games. One day before Sainz Jr. runs in the Montecarlo circuit, the Merengues faced Liverpool in search of their 14th Champions League. In that sense, Chili regretted not being able to go to what was finally the victory of the people from Madrid in Paris.

“You can’t, imagine something happens on Sunday, they’re going to throw it in your face and associate it with having gone to Paris, so we’ll see it here as always,” 55 explained to the Spanish media.