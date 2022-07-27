‘I didn’t even play in Europe’; Chaco jokes about tips for SantiagoMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.27.2022 00:18:49





Christian Gimenezfather of Santiago Giménez, spoke about his son’s new adventure and joked about the few advice you can give to the Cruz Azul youth squadbecause he never played in Europe.

“I did not play in Europe, what advice am I going to give him? Be happy, life is one and be very happy“, he said upon his arrival in Mexico City with the Mazatlán team, which on Wednesday 27 plays against Pumas on the Double Date.

The technical assistant of Gabriel Caballero confirmed that his son Santiago will play with Feyenoord of the Eredivisie of the Netherlands.

Santi Giménez is nothing away from going to Feyenoord! ???? “Details are missing, it has not been made official yet, but we are before going to a league where Mexicans are doing well,” said the ‘Chaco’ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dyqHIYalNj – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) July 27, 2022

“Hopefully it will close these days; there is a good disposition of Cruz Azul. We are prior to go to a League where many Mexicans have done very well”.

Definitely Chacó Giménez applauded the support that Santi has received from Jaime Ordiales and from the president of the Board of Directors and Surveillance of the Cooperative Blue Cross, Victor Velazquez.

“Both the president and Jaime Ordiales behaved very well with us. Beyond putting a World Cup on the line, it’s a great opportunity for a 21-year-old boy who can continue to grow.”

​

​