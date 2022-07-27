I Am Groot: the trailer for the Marvel animated series

The first short films of the animated series I Am Groot will arrive on Disney + in August, here is the trailer of the Marvel project.

I Am Grootthe animated spinoff project of Guardians of the Galaxy, will debut August 10 and the first trailer gives some sequences taken from the adventures of the character with the voice of Vin Diesel.

The short films that make up the first season will show Baby Groot distant from the other Guardians, committed to living adventures of various kinds and fun experiences that will make him grow.

The I am Groot series is made up of short films that see the character slip into and out of trouble in a world of photorealistic animation. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the executive producers of the series, which will return soon with a new set of episodes.

While Groot is the only confirmed character to appear in I Am Groot, storyboards suggest that another of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax, may be appearing in the shorts. Drax has already appeared in Marvel Studios’ first animated series, Marvel’s What If …?, Although Fred Tatasciore voiced him in place of Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista.

With his animated series on Disney +, Groot has come a long way from being nearly forgotten in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. James Gunn explained in a 2017 interview: “Many times we have come close to forgetting about Groot’s presence, especially during the filming of the first movie. But now everyone knows him so well that we have a much wider awareness. And he’s one of the protagonists of the scene. he’s a better written character than the first Groot, in some ways. Not that he was badly written, but I think he’s a more complete character. “.