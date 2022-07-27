“I am always looking for a new challenge”

Although she fell out of contention this year, with an Oscar and six Golden Award nominations, Kate Winslet remains one of the most awarded actresses of her generation. The breadth of her range can be seen these days enjoying two of her most recent jobs, that of the verbose detective with a complicated family situation whose life is disrupted by the crime of a young woman in Mare of Easttown (HBO), starkly different from the fossil-seeking grim reaper she plays in ammonite (available on Movistar+) and in which he lives an unexpected romance punctuated by intense love scenes with Saoirse Ronan.

How did you get attached to the series?

Brad Ingelsby, who is the creator and the showrunner sent me the script for the first two episodes of Mare of Easttown at the end of 2018. Back then I didn’t pay too much attention to it because I was preparing another movie. But finally I accepted because Mare was a great challenge for me. She has a completely different personality from me and the idea of ​​playing her scared me. But that is what characterizes me as an actress. I’m always on the lookout for a new challenge that scares me a little.

How did you prepare to play him?

He wanted to learn as many details as possible about how detectives work, but he also wanted to speak like the people of Delco County, in southern Pennsylvania. I spent months practicing the accent, which exhausted me because it’s so complex. On the other hand, I didn’t want to have to depend on a specialist during the shooting to explain to me what the typical gestures of a detective are. That’s why I spent several months with the Easttown Police Department in Pennsylvania.

How would you be as a detective?

It wouldn’t be the worst if I had to make a living doing that, but I also don’t have the mentality that is essential to do that job well. If I were to find common ground with Mare, the only thing we truly connect with is our relationship with family. She can recognize the mistakes that she is desperately trying to correct because she is willing to do anything to help her family.

Filming was suspended due to the pandemic. Were there many doubts about whether they should return to the set?

Of course. Over the summer, back in the UK, I spent many hours on long calls with HBO talking about the different strategies that could be put in place to get back to filming. We wondered what we had to ask the technical team, how it was going to work with the actors. Going back to filming generated a lot of nervousness. But finally there were no problems. We have a great team that took care of all precautions to control covid. The worst thing about filming during a pandemic is that you can’t hug or show your affection to your colleagues. That was very difficult for me.

In Ammonite, which has also been released these days, hugs are certainly essential. How was working on that shot with Soarise Ronan?

What we talked about with Saoirse and the director, Francis Lee, is that the physical intimacy these two women have is based on the love and desire they have for each other, and that had to be shown in an authentic way to support what we counted In rehearsals we talked about the structure that each of the intimate moments between the two were going to have and that helped us a lot, because when you’re doing a scene like that it’s essential to understand exactly what’s going on, simply because you have to choreograph the action. It’s like a dance. And since there’s a continuity to be respected, you can’t improvise on every take. You need that structure because you don’t want to have to think about the details. The attention has to be placed on the connection with the other.

How would you define the relationship between these two women?

That in those scenes neither Saoirse nor I said anything was a reflection of the relationship between Mary and Charlotte. Verbal communication between them is very limited throughout the story, and in particular for Mary, because she is very shy and introverted. Not saying a word in the intimate scenes allowed us to explore the longing, the desire and the depth of the connection between them, as well as the femininity that emerges from a love scene between two women. It was a privilege to participate in something like this and in my case, to remove heterosexual stereotypes.