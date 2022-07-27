Surviving underwater in Minecraft 1.19 is essential to know what awaits below the surface. Characters typically have a limited ability to stay submerged

As always, Minecraft offers players simple but unknown tricks for many, essential when holding your breath underwater for longer

Although Minecraft really doesn’t require an introduction, every time a new version of the title appears, we must focus on its novelties, trying to discover the secrets that will allow us to advance by overcoming challenges. That said, and inviting you to read our other articles about it, If you already play the latest update of the game, The Wild Update, you probably want to know how to survive underwater in Minecraft 1.19.

Although it may seem useless, the truth is that being able to remain submerged is very important, because it is the way in which we manage to move under the water of rivers and lakes, in order to detect objects waiting there. As players of this version 1.19 of Minecraft we are going to have to regularly explore the waters of the game.

Note, in fact, that about half of the Overworld, also known as the Real Worldwhich is the environment in which most of the game takes place in Minecraft, is made of different kinds of waters. Rivers and lakes, as well as seas and oceans, can be essential for their elements for you to move forward.

Why is it key to stay immersed in Minecraft?

As we said before, when we submerge ourselves in the water, we will see another bar appear on the screen above the hunger indicator, which indicates the amount of oxygen that is available to the character.

As a consequence of what we pointed out, each character can stay under water for a limited time. In fact, you may have noticed if you’ve ever dived that the amount of available oxygen decreases very quickly.

If you don’t hurry out of the water, your character will begin to drown and take damage, preventing you from discovering just what treasures lie beneath the surface, which is why staying immersed in Minecraft is key.

Tricks to hold your breath underwater in Minecraft

tortoise shells

Surely you already know that you can make armor with iron, diamonds and other objects to protect yourself, of course. But you may not know there is underwater protections, which give the character enough ability to breathe in this environment for a little longer. This is the case of tortoise shells.

We can make our own tortoise shells with shieldsitems that fall from newborn turtles as they grow. We must use those shells to gain an additional ten seconds underwater, after which time the breathing ability will return to what is already known..

magic potion

There are several drugs that will help us survive submerged, and one of the most recommended is Water Breathing. As its name indicates, it is an elixir that works with players who want to breathe by completely stopping the amount of oxygen available. Match puffer fish with a nether wart.

Likewise, you can improve the performance of this magic potion by adding redstone powder.

Rivers and lakes, in addition to seas and oceans, can be fundamental for their elements so that you can continue

conduit block

Conduit is one of the lesser known blocks in Minecraft, especially for new players.as it requires a Nautilus Shell and a Heart of the Sea to craft. Once crafted, the Prismarine blocks must be placed in a certain configuration and the Conduits must be in the center.

Not only is it capable of reactivating the oxygen level, but it can offer better vision in dark areas.

breathing enchantment

Although the turtle shell is an element of protection, and provides the effect of breathing underwater, we still need adequate support to survive underwater. This is where the Breath spell comes into play. This spell can simply increase the player’s breathing rate, which is no small feat..

Breathing time will be extended a bit longer, giving players another leeway to explore underwater.

Airbag

The last of the tricks to survive underwater in Minecraft is related to the Air Bag, generating this effect to be able to breathe normally, as if on the surfacebut without having to leave the water.

In Java Edition, people simply place a door to create an air pocket, then stand up and breathe normally. In Bedrock Edition, creating an air pocket is a bit more difficult: players must break a block and quickly place another block as a stopper to keep the air pocket intact.

Which of these survival tools do you apply in your games?