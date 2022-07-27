how to fix connection problems

If you have server problems to connect to Roblox do not despair, it can actually be a widespread problem and you may not be the only one. The roblox server crash it can happen when there is a lot of user traffic, but it has a solution.

Here we tell you how to inform you of the status of the servers and solve problems such as “mistake 6” either “bad requestso you can play Roblox No problem.

Roblox error messages

Here are some of the error messages that you could come across when trying to connect to the servers of Roblox. If it is one of the ones you will see below, continue reading to find out what you can do.

When will I be able to play Roblox without problems

The first step in trying to find out what is going on with the servers is to go to official sources. In this way we will know with certainty if the problem we have is due to our connection or is it a overall fall against which we can only hope.

On pages like Downdetector we can see what the pc servers status, Xbox One, Xbox Series, iOS and Android to know when the problem started and when they plan to have it fixed. You can also check the situation through your account Twitter.

How to fix server issues in Roblox

If the problem turns out to be ours instead of a roblox server crash, the next step is to try to solve it using the classic methods. Here are some of the actions you could try in order of ease:

Restart the game.

Restart the console or the PC.

Connect by Ethernet cable instead of Wifi.

Limit the connections we have at that time.

Reboot the router.

Check ports and NAT.

Range NAT ports what do you need to play Roblox it’s UDP 49152 – 65535, so make sure you have those ports open for the game to run normally.

Please note that in order to play without problems to roblox you need upload and download speed figures between 4 and 8 Mb/s. Take an online speed test to see if you meet the requirements.

If despite this the problems persist, do not despair, it may be a one-off problem and it will be solved in a few minutes. Go to other sources like Twitch to check if the game is running on your region or detail your problem to those responsible through their official channels so that they can help you.

Roblox guides in VidaExtra