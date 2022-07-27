how to do this exercise correctly

We all know that the world is divided into two types of people: those who love burpees and those who hate them (a last group that, in addition, tends to multiply every time they find out how many burpees you have to do a day to see results ). Well today we come to create even more division because from today for us the world is divided between those who love the ‘devil press’ and those who hate it. And it is that these two exercises have many things in common.

You may never have heard of the devil press, but it’s a wildly popular exercise in CrossFit and functional training circles. The reason? Intensely works our whole body. And we don’t need a lot of equipment: a pair of dumbbells will be enough to execute it.

As we have mentioned before, it is a very complete exercise in which we involve so many muscle groups that we could say that “works the whole body”. Upper body (biceps, triceps, shoulder, back, etc) and lower body (glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings…) work practically equally.

It is not a particularly simple exercise, everything must be said, but the truth is that when we do high-intensity routines or want to work the whole body, it can come in handy. So if you want to master the technique, watch out because We explain step by step the movement:

How to do the ‘devil press’ correctly

Place two dumbbells on the floor in front of your feet. Go down for them with a jump and holding the dumbbells with both hands, do a small push-up. The chest has to touch the ground.

From there, jump up with the dumbbells in hand, getting into a squat position and swinging the weights into a swing-like motion.

Do an overhead press and raise the weights above your head. Lower them and repeat the movement again.

Tips for a perfect ‘devil press’

If you already have the basics to do this exercise, the ideal is that you first try light dumbbells to get the hang of the exercise and get used to the movement. In addition we leave you some tips that trainer and nutritionist Cass Olholm (@cassolholm on social networks), cover of the Australian edition of Women’s Healthhas shared for improve the shape of our ‘devil press’.

When lowering and leaning on the floor with the dumbbells, we must open your arms enough so that your chest has room to drop comfortably .

. When we are going up to return to the starting position, keep your back straight and strong when picking up the dumbbells .

. When going up, while the dumbbells are balanced between the legs, we must maintain tension in the hamstrings.

Material for the ‘devil press’

We have already said that for this exercise we only need a pair of dumbbells, so if you dare to try the ‘devil press’ at home, get some and you will be ready:

