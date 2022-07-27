How the medical center that applies regenerative medicine that revolutionizes the world of sports works

This technique is already revolutionizing the world of medicine and sports

“Where there is blood, there is life”. With this phrase the doctor Maria Alejandra da Silva Minasclinical physician specializing in regenerative medicine who joined the renowned Diagnostic Medical Center CEMEDYThe summarized, in dialogue with Infobaeone of which could be considered as the principle of this practice that It is already revolutionizing the world of science and sports, since it manages to regenerate soft tissues and bones in almost half the time, without leaving scars.

“When the patient arrives, who may even come with an injury, as we have the methods, not only clinical but also in images, we can make the diagnosis at the time and say if he is capable of receiving this treatment.. This medicine is personalized,” said the expert, who is a pioneer in the use of autologous biological therapies (derived from the patient’s own blood) mainly with “ plasma rich in growth factors”, to be used in different areas of the emerging specialty called regenerative medicine and to treat all types of skin, bone, ligament and joint injuries, such as advanced osteoarthritis, and even avoid surgery.

Plasma rich in growth factors, day by day, provides more scientific evidence of its benefits

Da Silva Minas began his medical career at the University of Buenos Aires, later he worked at the Hospital de Clínicas, located in the City of Buenos Aires. Regarding his specialty, for 8 years he periodically went to Spain, where He trained with the current international reference in Orthobiology, Dr. Mikel Sánchez, who is the medical and scientific director of the UCA (Arthroscopic Surgery Unit, located in the Vithas San José Hospital, Vitoria); as well as a pioneer and world leader in Biological Therapies . An example of his work are the successful treatments he carried out on the tennis player Rafael Nadal (for a chronic injury to one of his knees) and King Juan Carlos, from Spain.

Within the prestigious and renowned CEMEDYT Diagnostic Medical Center, da Silva Minas joins the Skin Scientific Unit, where he will delve into this techniquewidely known in the area of ​​aesthetic and anti-aging medicine, to treat wounds, ulcers, burns and skin lesions, diabetic foot, and chronic over-infected lesions, among others.

“I was between Spain and Argentina for years, but after returning to the country, during the pandemic, I looked for a place to apply this technique. It was essential to find not only a place, but a professional team with the mentality to open up to this new medicine and bet. In CEMEDYTfrom the first day I found it, thanks to Inés Durbano (responsible for the Administrative Department), known by her nickname Milu, and Yamina Tejeada. We are already treating one patient, who is progressing rapidly,” she stated.

From left to right: Yamila Tejada, Dr. Alejandra da Silva Minas and Inés Durbano (Franco Fafasuli)

“My first training was at the Hospital de Clínicas in the area of ​​the Intensive Care Unit and internal medicine, that’s when I became interested in the area of ​​wounds and surgery. I saw hospitalized patients, people with accidents, people with sequelae of diabetes, to name a few, and I was interested in seeing these tissues heal quickly so that, for example, a diabetic foot would not have to be amputated and the infection would be eliminated. Looking for innovative medicine so that these tissues can regenerate in less time, I ended up contacting Dr. Sánchez’s group.”, explained the specialist to Infobae.

In this sense, da Silva Minas recalled the first case they dealt with jointly. In 2003, the dancer Lorena Paranyez suffered an attack with muriatic acid on her face and body, after 30 operations she was left with scars that, in some cases, worsened as a result of the pathological process or insufficient regeneration . In 2006, the expert contacted her and consulted her case in Spain, coming to Argentina in 2010 to treat her together. For her treatment they used this technique and managed to improve and regenerate her skin. “It was one of the first cases together and a great case of success in this area,” she explained, stressing that a second stage of treatment will now begin.

“When the patient arrives, who can even come with an injury, as we have the methods, not only clinical but also in images, we can make the diagnosis at the moment”, da Silva Minas pointed out.

“To regenerate any tissue in the body, our own pharmacy is in the blood. And we place it in the place that is required to regenerate, either in surgery or in local applications”, pointed out the expert, who also highlighted that it is a “very safe” technique, because it is the patient’s own blood that is processed at the moment it is going to be used. In addition, it is a noble therapeutic, it is demonstrated in many scientific publications and multicenter works; it is practically innocuous and always has benefits”.

Although these techniques have been used since the 1980s, thanks to the large number of cases and publications, regenerative medicine is growing worldwide, with its principle is to use the resources found in the blood, such as growth factors. Which are cellular signals that are awakened when the body suffers an injury and tell the cells of the tissue to be treated what to do not only to heal it, but to be as similar to the original as possible.

After the diagnosis, CEMEDYT experts inform the patient at the time if it may be plausible to receive the treatment

“Patients respond in different ways, because some have added factors. For this reason, by associating it with different therapies, this new specialty is generated, which is the new regenerative medicine and there are many specialties that can use it for many treatments because day by day the evidence of its benefits increases”, explained da Silva Minas and warned that this practice is approached with a multidisciplinary team of specialists, such as nutritionists, kinesiologists, immunologists and rheumatologists, and “many specialties that have to treat the patient from different points of view” .

Moreover, the expert highlighted that they keep in touch and collaborate with the Spanish team “for everything that is progress and cases that conventional medicine cannot treat, because it is to improve the quality of life of the patient and give him a more advanced medicine”, being that “these techniques achieve many things that cannot be achieved with others and they are not expensive in relation to cost – benefit”. In addition, the expert highlighted that, c With this practice, they manage to generate “fibrin membranes that are like a biological scaffold, that is, scaffolds where the cells go to regenerate the tissue and that in some cases can be associated with cell cultures, bone substitutes and other biological substances, depending on the tissue to be treated”, being that the specialist is one of the few that perform them in the country.

(Courtesy Dr. da Silva Minas)

“Under normal conditions, when we injure ourselves, fracture, tear a tendon or make a wound, for example, our growth factors and cellular signals quickly try to stop the injury and regenerate the tissue, but it does so by leaving a scar, which can be visible. or microscopic. When one stimulates the regeneration of tissues, combining with metabolic therapies, oxidative basal, micronutrient correction or rehabilitation, to name a few, it is stimulated so that the tissue regenerates without scarring and is as similar to the original. And this technique manages to accelerate regeneration by 50%.”, explained the specialist.

Likewise, the expert highlighted that this technique achieves that the tissues reach the same elasticity and characteristics, for which it can be applied for scars, acne sequelae, accelerated healing of soft tissues (muscles, tendons and ligaments) and relieve pain, among others. “In aesthetic medicine, it has been scientifically proven that the application of plasma rich in growth factors stimulated up to 16 times more fibroblast regeneration (NdrR: cells that secrete collagen, a protein that helps maintain the structural framework of tissues), that make the skin look young and healthy”.

Finally, with regard to the pandemic and the consequences of COVID (such as prolonged COVID), regenerative medicine began to focus, through studies, on oxidative stress (which evaluates the excess of free radicals in the plasma, the which are harmful to the proper functioning of the body). With this objective, CEMEDYT incorporated an Oxidative Stress Unit, in collaboration with the UBA, where it carries out a quick, simple and cutting-edge test, which will allow them to “correct the causes that may be affecting or slowing down cell regeneration processes, and promoting accelerated cellular aging, which in many cases is believed to be the cause of the onset of chronic diseases and some of the causes of COVID symptoms dragged on ”, they highlighted from the institution.

