How rich is Ryan Gosling?

One of the highest paid stars in Hollywood it is Ryan Gosling, who is known for his participation in blockbuster movies like La La Land, The Notebook and Drive

In addition to participating in other projectsGosling tHe has a successful career that began when he was little, since at just 12 years old he was part of the Club de Mickey Mouse dwhich also came out stars like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

At the age of 17 Gosling dropped out of school to follow his dream of being an actor, it was then that he landed small roles in teen series like Goosebumps or Are You Afraid of the Dark? breaker high among other

What made Ryan Gosling famous?

However, fame came in 2004 after starring in the romantic film The Notebookbeside Rachel McAdams. After that project she would make some other films that had a positive reception like Half Nelson, Fracture and Lars and the Real Girl.

Success continued for him with his appearances on Blue Valentine, Crazy Stupid Love and Drivee, to later move away from acting for a while. Although she came back in a big way with movies like The Big Short, La La Land and Blade Runner 2049, which has made him one of the most important actors in the entertainment industry

It may interest you:Ryan Gosling wants to work with Marvel, what superhero do you want to be?

How much is Ryan Gosling’s fortune?

So many years of work have led the Canadian to amass a great fortune; depending on the medium Celebrity Worth, the 42-year-old actor exceeds 70 million dollars.

Currently Gosling has two daughters with Eve Mendez, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2011, when they started dating while filming The Place Beyond the Pines

as we tell you in The Truth Newscurrently the actor is participating in the film li’ve barbie Action, where he embodies Ken.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Follow us on our Instagram account