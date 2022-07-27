his 10 best films, according to Futuro — Futuro Chile

Stanley Kubrick is easily one of the greatest filmmakers in history. Kubrick’s sharp social satire, non-traditional framing techniques, and complex plots distinguished him as a maverick director whose style has been replicated and iterated on ever since. Kubrick’s films are worthy of intense discussion and debate, and their meaning remains a matter of debate among moviegoers long after the project’s release.

Kubrick was a notorious perfectionist who poured a great deal of detail into his productions, and his meticulous nature gave him a reputation for being difficult to work with. There are many Kubrick projects that never saw the light of day, but many of the thirteen films he left behind are considered among the best of all time. Sorting through them is certainly no easy task, as even further down the list you’ll find beloved classics.

And on the day he would have turned 94, on rock radio we remember Stanley Kubrick with his 10 best movies. Be careful, we only left out 3 of his filmography.

2001: A Space Odyssey

One of the greatest achievements in film history, “2001: A Space Odyssey” was such a game changer that it’s hard to summarize the extent of its influence. It is at once a vision of the future and a window into the past, a critique of technological domination and a vision of the search for a creator, and a richly metaphorical text that remains compelling as an adventure in outer space. There are classic movies that demand respect for their accomplishments in a specific time and era, but 2001: A Space Odyssey still invites you to marvel at how Stanley Kubrick pulled it off. And it continues to provoke discourse and analysis.

A Clockwork Orange

The only thing more shocking than the highly disturbing material in “A Clockwork Orange” is how far ahead of his time Stanley Kubrick was, and how half a decade later, his 1971 dystopian classic is just as shocking and relevant. Highlights Kubrick’s greatest abilities; it is viscerally fascinating, seamlessly constructing an entire mythology, and tackling complex philosophical nuances with novelistic insights. Kubrick’s adaptation of the novel by Anthony Burgess (who hated the film) tackled behaviorism, youth culture, and perpetual violence in a critical way of both adolescent ignorance and social conditioning. It is impossible to define «A Clockwork Orange»e as a single genre; Kubrick had transcended perfecting other categories and created a unique and terrifyingly original work.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

What has always made Stanley Kubrick such a fascinating filmmaker is that, despite the often dark subjects he tackles, he has never been without a sense of humor. There are satirical elements woven into all of his movies and, unsurprisingly, his only straight comedy, “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb”, is one of the funniest and most devastating movies ever made. Kubrick’s script was already brilliant, but it was made even funnier by the great comedic talents of George C. Scott, Peter Sellers, Slim Pickens, and Sterling Hayden. Kubrick always has an ear for great music tracks, and his use of Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again” is an all-time record.

Barry Lyndon

Needless to say, “Barry Lyndon” is one of the most beautiful movies ever made. Rarely will you find a three-hour movie that’s this entertaining, as Barry Lyndon saw Kubrick lampooning the seriousness of the cinematic epic with a titular character who is selfish, loathsome, and generally unpleasant. Ryan O’Neal creates one of the most complex movie characters of all time. It was a different kind of anti-war film that chronicles the 18th century Seven Years’ War from an unusual perspective, and the beauty of Kubcrick’s natural lighting and John Alcott’s beautiful landscapes contrasts with the lurid material. Using a chapter-by-chapter approach, Kubrick sets the stage for a climactic showdown between Barry and his son.

The Shining

Stanley Kubrick is a filmmaker who works in extremes, and appropriately “The Shining” is a film about descending into madness that forces the viewer to suffer the same callousness to reason. It’s not hard to see why Stephen King remains dissatisfied with Kubrick’s vision, because there’s nothing in the film that lines up with the rules or builds on a larger mythology. The Overlook, like the mind of Jack Torrance himself, can be examined and labeled, but never really explained. Idiosyncratic visual choices are so effective at numbing the senses that jump scares are even more effective, and Kubrick has rarely gotten a performance from an actor as captivating as the brilliant work of Jack Nicholson. The notorious difficulties on set and subsequent conspiracy theories make The Shining just as riveting four decades later.

Full Metal Jacket

There is a widespread misconception among moviegoing circles that “Full Metal Jacket” is a minor work by Stanley Kubrick that only works in its first half. Without a doubt, the first hour of the 1987 war film includes some of the most powerful footage of his career, as it follows the brutal training process of US Marines as they undergo boot camp. Lee Ermey is downright terrifying as the abusive and cruel Drill Sergeant Hartman, and Vincent D’Onofrio is downright heartbreaking as the sensitive Gomer Pyle. However, Full Metal Jacket is just as engaging and unsettling as the narrative focus shifts to actual warfare and follows the exploits of Matthew Modine’s private Joker and his squad. It is unfocused, confused, and ultimately unresolved, much like the conflict in Vietnam.

Eyes Wide Shut

Let Stanley Kubrick create the most angsty Christmas movie ever made. His latest movie played on marital anxieties in the midst of a holiday season that subverts the festive decorations of modern New York into a nightmarish prison. It’s unclear how much of the tension between Dr. Bill Harford and his wife Alice stems from actual conflicts between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, but Kubrick has rarely been more astute in depicting his toxic masculinity. 1999’s “Eyes Wide Shut” is a masterpiece of paranoia. Even as he spits out sexist jargon, Bill’s perspective is shared with the viewer as they both find themselves embroiled in the mystery of a secret sex society that goes to great lengths to silence strangers. “Eyes Wide Shut” is a film about the nature of obsession itself.

spartacus

It’s fascinating that a film as iconic as “Spartacus” is Stanley Kubrick’s most committed work, and while the film is hailed as a classic, it is the only film in Kubrick’s filmography where he did not have complete artistic control. His importance goes beyond Kubrick himself; written by Dalton Trumbo in the midst of the Hollywood blacklisting crisis, it was an overt metaphor for political activism and civil rights. Trumbo expertly wove his own beliefs into a genre he tended to flaunt in more overtly nationalist projects like Ben-Hur and The Ten Commandments. Despite its inherently subversive quality, Spartacus is more of a crowd-pleaser than anything Kubrick would likely have done on his account. Certainly a classic, but as a “Kubrick movie” it falls towards the latter half of its achievements.

Paths of Glory

Anti-war themes are prevalent in much of Kubrick’s work, and in many ways “Paths of Glory” is a more mature version of his earlier attempts at making a statement in Fear and Desire. Kubrick ventured into less ambiguous territory with a narrative based on an actual historical context. Set in World War I, the film follows the trial of French Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas) as his men are put on trial for refusing to participate in a suicide mission. Douglas is one of the quintessential movie stars for a reason, as his authoritative presence commands attention when he delivers powerful rhetoric.

The Killing

In just a few brief parallels, it’s easy to see how “The Killing” is one of the most influential movies ever made. Kubrick’s 1956 neo-noir heist thriller tells his heist plot from multiple perspectives and was one of Quentin Tarantino’s main influences for Reservoir Dogs. If you consider how “Reservoir Dogs” laid the groundwork for “Pulp Fiction” (and, as a result, how many “Pulp Fiction” copycats there have been), then there’s an entire subgenre that owes it to Kubrick’s classic. It remains one of his most electrifying and entertaining works. “The Killing” subverts audience expectations with femme fatales, red herrings, and climactic shootouts that are not what they initially appear to be. While not as philosophically rich as some of his later works, The Killing is an example of Kubrick creating an elevated version of typical Hollywood fare.