“Health First of all”

Shawn Mendes communicated with a post published on Instagram that he has decided to cancel his world tour. A news that has shocked the many supporters, now worried about his health conditions.

“I started this tour with the best of intentions, I was happy to be back playing live after the long hiatus linked to the pandemic. But the truth is, I’m not ready to take the hardships of life on the road after all this time.

After talking to my co-workers and working with a group of mental health professionals, I realized that I have to take the time I never took to come back stronger. “

Shawn Mendes, canceled world tour

“At the moment I have to put my health on top of everything but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop making music. I can’t wait to see you on tour again in the future. “

A goodbye, then, but not a farewell for the well-known Canadian artist.

Therefore, cancel both the dates in United States than in United Kingdombut also those provided in Europe. In Italy Shawn Mendes was due to perform in the spring of 2023, May 31st atUnipolArena from Bologna and the day after Mediolanum Forum from Assago to Milan.

